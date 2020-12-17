A holiday letter from the editor after an unprecedented, stomach-churning news year

A lot of families still write holiday letters about the year that was; here’s mine to you about my first year as World-Herald editor.

This year’s theme: Editors plan; God laughs. I had hoped to have a series of community meetings through the year, but after spending my early weeks meeting individual staffers and a few leaders around town, the world changed for all of us.

Never in my 40-year daily journalism career have I experienced more stomach-churning, soul-searching, headache-inducing stories than this year. I’d never worried more about the health and safety of my staff.