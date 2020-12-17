A holiday letter from the editor after an unprecedented, stomach-churning news year

A lot of families still write holiday letters about the year that was; here’s mine to you about my first year as World-Herald editor.
This year’s theme: Editors plan; God laughs. I had hoped to have a series of community meetings through the year, but after spending my early weeks meeting individual staffers and a few leaders around town, the world changed for all of us.
Never in my 40-year daily journalism career have I experienced more stomach-churning, soul-searching, headache-inducing stories than this year. I’d never worried more about the health and safety of my staff.
While The World-Herald was among news organizations writing in some depth about the novel coronavirus in early February, as Americans who had been in Wuhan, China, and then cruise ship evacuees quarantined here, we were overwhelmed in March by the sudden changes that still linger with us. No games, no concerts, social distancing, working from home. Coverage of waves of an unrelenting, deadly plague.
We didn’t have a playbook for this.
Nor could we fully anticipate the explosion of emotion nationwide over the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police. Unrest here led to a state of emergency, National Guard troops in the streets and a city curfew. We had staffers who were tear gassed, pushed around and hit with projectiles. On Sunday, May 31, human resources managers scrambled around town to find helmets, visors and reflective vests onto which “MEDIA” lettering was hurriedly sewn to provide what quick protection we could.
The night before, bar owner Jake Gardner shot to death protester James Scurlock, a tragedy that spotlighted racial tensions and overlaid the pandemic as both lingered through the summer, culminating in Gardner’s suicide after he was indicted by a grand jury.
On this painful story, the staff and I took some of the harshest criticism I’ve experienced in my career from people angry that we wouldn’t adopt one narrative or another. I believe we stayed on a factual course and reported evenly.
After that came the emotion of the campaign and post-election period.
Our content is critical to the community, and I couldn’t be more proud of the job World-Herald journalists did under unprecedented conditions. Our staffers, like those at other businesses, have set up home workspaces and effectively improvised in conducting interviews and covering other events in the community — even such adjustments as photographing Husker football games from the stands because they weren’t allowed at field level.
We provided important accountability reporting about what happened during protesters’ conflicts with police and published exclusive, important data journalism offering insight into the pandemic’s impact on our region.
Yes, we’ve had to make some painful internal decisions through the year. Ours is an industry that’s been disrupted by Google, Facebook and smartphones, upending advertising and information delivery models that had worked for decades. The pandemic exacerbated that, hitting many of our local advertisers especially hard. My goal in making those difficult choices has been to preserve local reporting power.
This month, our typefaces changed as our page design moved to a regional “hub,” an efficiency step that most larger newspapers around the country have made in recent years. All newspapers are periodically redesigned, and those changes always take some getting used to, particularly modifying a classic design like ours.
Our content hasn’t changed. Every week, this news staff publishes 120-140 local news, sports and opinion items in print, with more stories, photos and videos online.
It requires dedication. We love what we do and care about our communities. And in 2021, I hope to get out more, as I'd planned to do this year.
I do ask for your support. For the holidays, we are offering an unreasonably inexpensive introductory digital subscription price, $5 for five months. It's a great gift for friends, children and grandchildren, and guarantees you uninterrupted access. Get it at https://bit.ly/3ngvQbP
The editor's favorite columns from 2020
A native Nebraskan and 1979 World-Herald news intern, I became the paper's executive editor in January after spending my career in other states. It's been quite the news year, from a pandemic to the nation's biggest protests since the Vietnam War and a community-wrenching homicide to another bitterly fought presidential election.
Along the way, I shared some impressions of the news and the joy of returning to Nebraska.
I moved back to Nebraska in January after 37 years away and reconnected with one of my best college friends, who had amazingly survived pancre…
In a 40-year career in daily news, I’d never covered, nor did I expect to cover, a pandemic that changed nearly every aspect of our lives. In …
I’m a product of public education, from kindergarten in Beatrice to my degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. This development allowe…
Among the joys of being back in Nebraska is that I’m among fellow Husker fans and can even write about them now and then. As we kicked off a l…
I’m a political junkie. I wrote this on the afternoon of Election Day, before any polls closed. I shared what I would be watching that night a…
randy.essex@owh.com, 402-444-1182
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!