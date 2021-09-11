A Midlands Voices remembrance: In Omaha now, but in NYC on 9/11

The smoke billows into the hard blue sky as the South Tower of the World Trade Center collapses in silence. It’s 10 a.m., and I’m standing with a few strangers high up on the hill on Staten Island, looking north across the New York Bay. We’re all speechless, except for gasps. The ferry terminal lies below, and the Statue of Liberty is framing the vista on the left.

I turn, and the 10-minute walk back to my condo becomes a trot because I’m desperate to return to the live TV coverage I awoke to just over an hour before. Along the waterfront, the New York Harbor is serene with the tugboats and container ships easing their way through this Tuesday.

My World Trade Center memories: Friday nights, Carol and I would take the speedy elevator with the sound of whooshing air up to the Windows on the World bar, during the NYC swing dancing craze. The floor-to-ceiling plate glass windows gave a stunning nighttime view of the twinkling lights on the Brooklyn and Manhattan bridges. Opposite was New Jersey and the Hudson River.

Saturday morning, up the Hudson Valley at the skydiving club, one of the regulars was excitedly handing out 8x10 B&W photos. It showed him leaping head first from the North Tower, having smuggled his parachuting gear as a construction worker. In 1975, Owen Quinn survived this BASE jump, and now that tower is in jeopardy.