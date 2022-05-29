A soldier remembered: I'm proud of the uncle I never knew

“How do I even begin to write a tribute to a man like James Martin Davis? A man who unquestionably loved life and lived large and by his own rules until the day he died. A man who cherished his family and friends and loved them generously and with absolute pride. A man who fiercely believed in the judicial system and advocated for his clients tirelessly and with passion.

But most importantly on this Memorial Day, a man who was, by every definition, a true patriot. A man who fought for his country in Vietnam and continued to fight for the rights of our veterans to ensure that they received the honor and respect they so richly deserve.

And so, on this Memorial Day, I will simply say thank you. Thank you for your service to our country. Thank you for your service to our veterans and the military community. And thank you for the legacy of words you left behind in your articles, reminding us so poetically and reverently of the service and sacrifice of our veterans and active military personnel and how we are forever in their debt for the freedoms we hold today.

Thank you, Dad.” — Victoria Sitz, daughter of James Martin Davis.

*Editor’s note: This column was originally published in the Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 8, 1981. It was resubmitted for publication by the late James Martin Davis’ former paralegal, Allison Elsasser. It was the first of many columns Davis would submit between 1981 and 2021.

I never knew my Uncle Jim. I never knew where he had died or how he had been killed, or even what he had done in the war. When I was a youngster I had asked about him several times, but no one really wanted to talk about him then. The pain was too sharp; the memory was too recent.

The only information my family ever had been told was the official version. My uncle had died of wounds received somewhere in Europe during World War II. That was 36 years ago.

It was now Memorial Day 1981. I don’t know what compelled me that morning to visit the cemetery where he was buried. Maybe it was because it was such a beautiful day. Maybe it was just because I wanted to show my young son, Jimmy, the grave of his great-uncle.

I knew when I got up that morning that I had to pay tribute to my uncle, the person I was named after.

Walking down the side of that hill in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery alongside Leavenworth Street with my Aunt Mary and my young son, the first thing I noticed was that all of the gravestones were identical. They were all gravestones of soldiers.

There were names on scores of gravestones; all males. Names like Boyle and Ziemba, Scarpello and Marino, McCormick and Sullivan; young men from Omaha families who had fought and died in World War II.

I had not visited my uncle’s grave since I had been a small child. In the interim, for me there had been Vietnam where I, too, had been a soldier. I don’t like cemeteries. No one who has ever been to war and returned safely does.

I suddenly felt terribly uncomfortable. Anyone who has ever been in uniform and has lost friends in combat, or hears the bugle call of Taps has experienced that same feeling at one time or another.

My uncle’s gravestone read: “SSgt. Jim Laferla, 22nd Infantry Regiment, June 22, 1918, to March 7, 1945.”

A gravestone is so criminally impersonal. It tells so little about the man below.

I felt a penetrating sense of guilt. No matter how hard I tried, I could not suppress the feeling that I had somehow failed my uncle. After all those years, I had learned little about the man and absolutely nothing about the circumstances of his death.

I only knew that my uncle had been wounded on March 5, 1945. Surely a family is entitled to know more about one of its members who has had his life cut short in the service of his country.

When my uncle died, he was survived by his parents, grandparents, sisters Ida and Mary, and a brother, Joseph. Ida, is my mother. The telegram the family received from the War Department began: We regret to inform you …’ It was almost more than they could handle. Now, years later, standing so close to my uncle, I knew it was my obligation to try to turn back the clock.

The next day I wrote to the Military Personnel Records Center in St. Louis, asking for my uncle’s Army 201 file. If I could obtain his Army personnel file, it would be an immense help. It would be filled with names, dates and places.

Weeks later I received a disappointing reply. My uncle’s military records had been destroyed by fire on June 12, 1973. No other records relating to him were available.

Regardless of that fire in St. Louis, I suspected there must be alternative or collateral record sources — unit records, after-action reports, other dusty files that would tell me what I needed to know.

The return address on my uncle’s letters told me he had been with H Company of the 22nd Infantry Regiment. I called the Army Center for Military History at the Pentagon. I was told the records I sought were no longer in existence.

I called the National Archives in Washington, D.C., and shared my story. The man I talked with was sympathetic, but he was not encouraging. He promised that he would do some checking and call me back.

He did. He told me he had searched the after-action reports for 1-8 March, 1945, and located the name of Jim Laferla on a casualty report for that period. The entry read: “Jim Laferla, 37448566, SSgt., Co. H.D.O.W. (Died of Wounds) 7 March 1945.” That was all. There was no record as to the place, the nature of the action or any other details. The archivist was apologetic. He speculated that my uncle was killed somewhere in the Rhineland in Germany.

I was determined not to give up. I called the U.S. Army Institute of Military History at Carlisle Barracks, Pennsylvania. The story was the same. All unit records at the company level had long since been destroyed.

The military historian knew I was disappointed. He tried to help. He advised me that the 22nd Infantry Regiment had been part of the 4th Infantry Division. The 4th Division had been my unit in Vietnam. My uncle and I had been in the same unit. I felt closer to my uncle already.

He advised me that a book had been published about the 22nd Infantry Regiment in 1959 by William S. Boice in Phoenix, Arizona. No, they did not have the book, but he gave me the name of four out-of-print bookstores that might.

I called the bookstore in Boston; I called the one in Nashville. I called the one in Washington, D.C., and in New York. None had the book nor expected to acquire it. I went to the Omaha Public Library. Nothing.

The library at the University of Nebraska at Omaha had no such title. I picked up several books about World War II and pored through them for several evenings. They were all so general.

I was getting nowhere. I had learned a great deal about World War II, but nothing about my uncle or my uncle’s unit. I decided to try a long shot. I called information in Phoenix to see if there was a listing for a William S. Boice, the author of the book on the 22nd Infantry Regiment.

I was shocked when the operator gave me the number. I dialed it and the man answered.

The Rev. William Boice had been the regimental chaplain for the 22nd Infantry Regiment during the war. But he could tell me nothing about my uncle, for the regiment had been composed of three battalions and more than 5,000 men, but he did tell me about the 22nd Infantry Regiment.

He was proud of that unit. It had been the first unit to hit the Normandy beaches on D-Day. It had fought through France, and it had survived the siege of the Hurtgen Forest.

It had helped turn the tide during the Battle of the Bulge, and it had penetrated the Siegfried Line and had driven into Germany.

Rev. Boice wanted to help me. For years after the war he had kept many of the various companies’ records at his office, including those for H Company, but he thought they were now long gone. He told me he would look very hard for them and instructed me to call him back in several days.

He also gave me the names of three people who had been in the 22nd Infantry Regiment. Two of them he believed may have been in H Company. George Wilson, he thought, had been the company commander. His wartime address was in Grand Ledge, Michigan.

Ruben Snitkin had been in H Company, and he lived in Florida. Swede Henley, from South Carolina, had been at the battalion level but might be able to provide additional leads.

I called George Wilson. Yes, George had been the company commander but not until after the war. He did not know my uncle. However, he gave me additional names.

I tracked down some of the people who belonged to the names he gave me. None had known my uncle. They gave me other names. The story was the same. These soldiers either had not been in H Company, or were replacements later in the war and never knew my uncle. I was getting discouraged.

I finally reached Ruben Snitkin in Holiday, Florida. He had left H Company in December of 1944, but he never knew my uncle. However, there were two brothers in Mississippi, both of whom, he believed, had been in my uncle’s company.

Their last name was Guinn.

I tracked them down, but neither could help. They gave me names of soldiers in other cities. Those leads went nowhere.

Several days later I reached Clifford “Swede” Henley. He found the diary he kept during the war. While he could give me few names, he provided me with what I thought was my first real information.

On March 5, 1945, my uncle’s company was operating inside Germany in the Schwirzheim-Hillesheim area. On that date the battalion command post had been located at Duppach, Germany. My uncle probably had been wounded not far from there, he told me.

I checked my atlas. There was no Duppach listed. I continued to look.

No Schwirzheim! No Hillesheim! I went out and bought the best map of Germany I could find. None of these names was on the map. Next, I tried to telephone the few people he had mentioned. Nothing!

By then I had spent a fortune on phone calls, and my office work was piling up.

I could find no one who knew my uncle. I could find no records of the action that killed him. I could not even find where he had been wounded.

I followed up with Rev. Boice; he had no records for H Company. It seemed like a dead end, but he did tell me that on or about March 5, 1945, H Company had been in the neighborhood of Prum, Germany. David Roderick, he thought, had been in H Company, and he lived in Lancaster, California.

I went back to my map. Prum, Germany? I found it! It was in the tri-border area where Belgium, Luxembourg and Germany come together.

I called David Roderick that night. Yes, he had been in H Company, but he had left the company in the fall of 1944 and did not know my uncle. He did remember the name of a platoon leader in H Company — Elmo Meister of Maryville, California.

I obtained the listing for Elmo Meister and dialed. No, he had not been my uncle’s platoon leader, but my uncle’s name sounded familiar. He told me to get my uncle’s letters and call him back. Lt. Meister was going to help me.

I gathered the letters from my aunt and called him back. “What’s the name of the censor on the front of the envelopes?” “A.H. Brennan,” I replied.

“That’s Andy Brennan,” he said. “Andy Brennan was your uncle’s platoon leader. Your uncle was in the 2nd Platoon. Andy is alive and lives in Fair Haven, New York. Good luck, Mr. Davis.”

My uncle’s name rang a bell, but Andy Brennan did not specifically remember him. Brennan had been the platoon leader for the 2nd Platoon for only a few weeks before March 5, 1945, but he remembered the date vividly.

It was on that same date that he, too, had been wounded. I pumped him for every detail he could remember about that action. We talked for 45 minutes. Since he had been the platoon leader for such a short time, he could not remember the names of any of the other members of the platoon who might have known my uncle.

However, he said there had been a combat medic named Mickey Lieberman, and he lived in Stamford, Connecticut.

My mind clicked. A medic? I remembered a story my grandmother had told me a generation ago. There had been a “first aid man” who had come back after the war looking for my uncle. He had served with him, but my grandmother never quite understood what he told her.

Brennan thought the man may have been Mickey. He had traveled the country after the war visiting some of the guys in the platoon. It couldn’t be, I thought.

It was now at least 11:30 p.m. in Connecticut. I could not wait until morning. The man who answered the phone stated his name was Mickey Lieberman.

I told him who I was, and I told him all of the details of my search. I gave him all of the background information I had.

“Young man, I knew your uncle very well.” I could not believe what I was hearing. I was speechless. The medic continued. He had been a very close friend of my uncle. But more than that, he had pulled my uncle off the hill on which he had been wounded on March 5, 1945.

And yes, it was Mickey who had visited my grandparents in 1946. He thought that perhaps my uncle had pulled through, and he had stopped by in hopes of seeing him.

For an hour Mickey Lieberman, the combat medic, told me about my uncle — a man full of life. He always had a smile on his face. He told me about the good times they had together, and the times that two, three and sometimes four of them spent nights freezing in foxholes.

He also gave me a detailed description of the action that resulted in my uncle’s fatal wounds.

Mickey remembered that there had been two other staff sergeants from the 2nd Platoon who had survived the war. Both Staff Sgts. Bernard Lyons of Pittsburgh and Gerald Crane of Chicago — had been good friends of my uncle.

Both were still alive.

I could not sleep at all that night.

The next day I called Bernard Lyons.

He had been wounded three days before my uncle, on March 2, 1945, and spent two years in the hospital after the war. He had never known that Jim had been hit.

He told me that all the staff sergeants in the platoon had been close; they were older and better educated, and they stuck together.

Lyons used to play poker with Jim, go into town with him, and talk about the future with him. Both had been interested in journalism. After 60 minutes of conversation, I hated to hang up the phone.

Gerald Crane had been a lawyer before he entered the service, but somehow Army logic turned him into a staff sergeant in a machine gun platoon. Crane and my uncle were buddies.

And on March 5, 1945, he would be an eyewitness to the events that took his life.

Crane described the battle and answered question after question. We talked until I had pages of notes and had exhausted him.

The next day I received a letter from Elmo Meister with photocopies of several pages from William Boice’s book on the 22nd Infantry Regiment. The pages contained two brief paragraphs about the unit’s action on March 5, 1945.

I sat back and reviewed all the materials I had compiled. I just could not make myself believe it. After all these years, I had been able to find out exactly what had happened to my uncle. The entire story was laid out before me. I had collected all of the pieces of the puzzle.

The 22nd Infantry Regiment had been a part of the 4th Infantry Division, and the 4th Division had been a part of Gen. George Patton’s famous Third Army.

In early March, the Third Army was inside Germany, pushing toward the Rhine River, and was involved in Operation Lumberjack.

This action was designed to clear the German defenders out of an area extending from Cologne to Koblenz, north of the Moselle River. By March 3, 1945, the Third Army had fought its way to the Kyll River.

On March 5, 1945, the village of Duppach was secured and became the 2nd Battalion command post. The battalion jumped off from Duppach and encountered very stiff resistance on a hill nearly 1,000 yards southeast of Duppach.

The 2nd Battalion’s mission was to take Queen’s Hill with H Company in the lead, despite the fact that it was a heavy weapons company.

Jim Laferla commanded two squads in the 2nd Platoon of H Company. He was in the point element, moving up the hill on line with the rifle companies.

Halfway up the hill, the 2nd Battalion ran into troops from the 5th German Parachute Division. The fanatical German paratroopers, along with elements from the equally rabid Volksturm, composed mostly of Hitler Youth members, overran one of the rifle platoons, and they began killing the American wounded.

Elmo Meister’s platoon moved up quickly in support of the rifle platoon and pushed back the Germans.

The point element of the 2nd Platoon, led by my uncle, was the closest to the

crest of the hill. It was caught in a cascade of enemy machine gun and artillery fire, but it held. However, Jim’s machine gunner was hit and put out of action.

Jim began laying down covering fire with his M-1 rifle in the direction of the German guns while his assistant gunner took over the machine gun and tried to set it up. Jim then attempted to direct the placement of his other gun.

Jim managed to get to the gun under a hail of fire. He began firing, and while swinging the gun around, was hit in the abdomen by German machine gun fire.

Medic Mickey Lieberman saw that Jim had been hit and raced and crawled to him.

SSgt. Gerald Crane, the lawyer from Chicago, was further down the hill directly behind my uncle’s element. He set up his guns and provided covering fi e for my uncle’s squads and for Lieberman.

Lieberman was on his way down the hill carrying my uncle when he was hit in the shoulder with automatic weapons fire from a German paratrooper in brush a few yards away. He also took a round through his helmet, which narrowly missed his head.

While crouched, he took a hand grenade from my uncle’s belt, tossed it into the brush and started back down the hill. Lieberman asked my uncle, who was semi- conscious, how he was.

Jim’s only reply was, “Oh, Mickey, I hurt.”

Lieberman got my uncle down the hill where he was quickly removed by stretcher to a field hospital. Lieberman and Lt. Andy Brennan, both wounded, made it back to an aid station accompanied by a German prisoner.

The 5th day of March, 1945, had been H Company’s worst day of the war. Eight men had been killed and numerous others wounded. But by dark, the 2nd Battalion had captured an important hill, a line of departure for an assault on the river.

On March 6, 1945, the entire regiment was able to cross the Kyll River into Hillescheim. On that same day, charred medical records reveal that Maj. M. Sarkisian of the Army Medical Corps operated on SSgt. Jim Laferla to repair a perforation wound of the abdomen that had penetrated the gall bladder.

On March 7, 1945, less than 20 miles northeast of where my uncle had been wounded, assaulting American troops from the Ninth Army found the Ludendorf Bridge still standing across the Rhine River at an obscure place called Remagen.

The bridge was seized, the Rhine River was crossed, and for the first time American soldiers poured into the heartland of Germany. The Nazis’ days were numbered.

And on that same day, the war was over for SSgt. Jim Laferla. At 0250 hours, my uncle died — a long, long way from Omaha, Nebraska.

The 22nd Infantry Regiment remained in Hillescheim for several days. Then, after 199 straight days in combat, the regiment was relieved and sent south to Lunneville, France.

The casualties that H Company suffered on March 5, 1945, were the last casualties it took during the war.

My uncle, most probably, was the last man from H Company killed in the war.

I have recently obtained a World War II grid map for the area of Germany from the National Archives. Gerolstein, Hillescheim, Schwirzheim and Duppach are all clearly marked. Also depicted is a place called Hill 520. This is Queen’s Hill.

I can now pinpoint within a few hundred yards the spot in Germany where my uncle was hit. I have promised myself that someday I am going to see that hill.

After 36 years, my uncle is no longer a vague figure to me. I think about what Bernard Lyons told me: “You can be proud of your uncle. He was a hell of a good guy and a hell of a good soldier.”

My search is over. It was all worthwhile. I am proud of the uncle I never knew, the uncle I never saw. I am also proud of the men with whom he served in the 22nd Infantry Regiment. No one can ever truly measure what we owe them.

I went back to Holy Sepulchre recently. I still do not like cemeteries, but this time I went with a purpose. I silently told my uncle that I had talked with his platoon leader and to his buddies Lieberman, Lyons and Crane, and that they had not forgotten him.

But mostly, I went back to silently tell him that all of us were so very proud of him, and that we all loved him.

I spent a long time at his grave. Before I walked away, I saluted for the first time in 11 years.

In the Army it is always a matter of military courtesy to salute heroes. Somehow it seemed the proper thing to do, considering the fact that I was standing on a hillside full of them.

***

“When I first began working for James Martin Davis, I never knew how much it would impact my life. ‘You are working for the most famous lawyer in Omaha. The biggest, the baddest, the lawyer of all lawyers,’ my father said when I told him Jim gave me my first job after graduating college and starting my career as a criminal defense paralegal.

Over my time working for JMD, I experienced the determination it took to be a criminal defense lawyer and representing the unpopular, which was not easy, but he did it with grace and a little bit of grit. He taught me many important lessons about the law and in life. ‘I will give you the best defense the law allows,’ he would say and always reassure our clients he had their backs and would help give them a voice to prove their innocence.

He also taught me a very important lesson of always making sure to order him ‘extra sauce’ on his Sons of Italy spaghetti. You would find us most there on Thursdays for lunch. The time I spent and memories made working for one of the most compassionate, yet successful lawyers, is one I will not only cherish, but am thankful and honored to be apart of.

I won’t forget the ‘extra sauce’ on Thursday. Thank you for your service JMD, and thank you to all the men and women serving our great country and making the ultimate sacrifice.” — Allison Elsasser