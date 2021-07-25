Alfred Lubrano: Flying the flag while understanding our national imperfections

That fostered the belief that if I were to somehow trip and allow the precious cloth to swipe the floor, the Earth would split open in an outer-borough cataclysm and swallow up me, Mrs. Moss, and all my classmates, who — along with Abe Lincoln — would curse me through eternity for the unspeakable desecration.

My other source of flag respect comes from my Army sergeant father, who fought in Korea. He once told me that whenever he was in a place where that banner flew, it meant he could breathe a little easier, at least for a while.

What I tell my daughter is that I can still love the symbol of America without condoning all of its flaws. Uncle Sam is like many other family members who can do you proud and do you dirty, often in the same weekend.

I’ve come to realize that, as Michael Douglas said in the film “The American President,” the United States puts up a fight when you try to define or classify it: “America isn’t easy. America is advanced citizenship.”

Ultimately, for me, the flag is the embodiment of an ideal — a kind of promise, both solemn and sacred — of a country that’s yet to be: the America on the horizon, the America of our dreams.