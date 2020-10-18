Ann McFeatters: Barrett's legal approach blocks social progress

If the 2020 presidential election goes to the Supreme Court, as happened just 20 years ago, whether Amy Coney Barrett helps Donald Trump get a second term is totally up to her.

Refusing to vote on a case before the Supreme Court because of a conflict of interest (in this case that Trump nominated her just as he is running for reelection after promising he would expect his nominee to support him) is not governed by any ethics code. The justice himself or herself decides whether to recuse or rule.

Twenty years ago, Amy Coney Barrett worked to get George W. Bush elected over Al Gore, who won the popular vote by half a million votes but lost the presidency when the Supreme Court stopped the Florida recount in a 5-4 decision. Thus, one Supreme Court justice decided Bush would be president based on 500 disputed Florida votes.

Three years out of law school, Barrett was sent to Florida by a Washington, D.C., law firm to help Bush’s legal team find thousands of Republican absentee ballots to help Bush win.

Ironically, Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh also worked for Republicans to help Bush win his case against Gore. Thus, three members of the current court will have agreed that Bush v. Gore was decided correctly. In addition to Kavanaugh, Trump named Neil Gorsuch to the court.