Art Brown: The need for organ donations is tremendous. Nebraskans can help

The World-Herald provides occasional space in our editorial column for local commentary. This essay is by Art Brown, dean of information technology at Metropolitan Community College. He is president of Nebraska Sigma Zeta Education Foundation and an active member of the Sigma Beta Club.
Have you ever saved someone’s life?
I’m not talking about holding the door for someone with their hands full of hot coffee or telling someone to “watch out” as they approach a wet spot on the floor. Sure, those people might say, “Whoa, you really saved my life there!”
I mean really saving someone. Literally. Saving their life. As in, if it weren’t for you, that person would stop breathing.
It’s superhero level, but guess what? You don’t need a cool spandex bodysuit or to possess superhuman strength.
You just need to give a part of you.
I’m talking about organ donation — living and deceased — because the fact is, you don’t need to wait until you’ve passed away to donate your organs. You can save someone’s life today and live to celebrate your heroics with the person you saved.
Like me.
I, like hundreds of Nebraskans, need a superhero. In my case, I need a superhero with a compatible blood type and healthy kidney functions. I need a superhero who is willing to give a part of themselves to save me.
All 400-plus of us on the organ donation list in Nebraska are waiting. Waiting for a call that says, “We’ve found a donor!” For some, that call never comes.
In Nebraska and across the U.S., more than 90% of people say they support organ donation. Yet only half of us sign up to be superheroes.
The point? We need more organ donors. We need living organ donors and we need people to check that box at the DMV saying they want to save lives after theirs has ended.
Let me provide some statistics:
» A single deceased donor can heal more than 100 people and save up to eight lives.
» There are more than 112,000 men, women and children on the national transplant waiting list as of March 2020, according to organdonor.gov.
» Twenty people die each day waiting for an organ transplant.
» Every 10 minutes, another person is added to the transplant waiting list.
Here is one more statistic that is an eye-opener: According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, 83% of the 112,000 people on the organ transplant waiting list are waiting for a kidney. That is a lot of people who need kidneys.
I am one of them. For my family, it is hereditary. My father had a kidney transplant, as did my uncle. My aunt, like me, gives herself a daily, nine-hour dialysis treatment to help keep her kidneys functioning. Needless to say, my family members are enthusiastic supporters of organ donation.
I began dialysis treatments in May 2019. I have been on the donor list for three years. I actually made it to the door and saw it open. My doctor called and said they had a donor. I was admitted to the hospital and went through the pre-op process. Then it was determined that the kidney was not as suitable as they had thought, and the door closed again.
It can be a stressful wait, but I have strong faith which has helped me put everything into perspective. My family has helped me through this, too. Like God, my wife, Bridget, is a rock, as are my children. Because of my family’s history with kidney disease, I will not ask my children to donate a kidney, as they may have issues of their own later in life.
My daughter, Avery, is beginning law school in the fall and my son, Trae, is studying computer engineering, which is my field of study. I am the dean of information technology at Metropolitan Community College, and I am looking forward to many more years in that position.
I hope all of this doesn’t come off as a frantic plea for a kidney donation. I’m not throwing a pity party here. Other than my kidneys, I’m in pretty good health and I’m in good spirits, too.
I’m writing this today because I want to shed light on the need for donors in Nebraska and across the United States. And I hope this might encourage more Nebraskans to consider organ donation — whether it’s checking that box at the DMV, registering to be a donor online at LiveOnNebraska.org or making a living organ donation.
I am an organ donor. While my kidneys wouldn’t be suitable for donation, I’m hoping I can help save someone’s life with one of my other organs, my tissue, my eyes, etc.
So, do you want to be a superhero? You can learn more about organ donation in Nebraska by going to Live On Nebraska’s website at LiveOnNebraska.org. I hope you will join the superhero ranks. For all those who do, I salute you.
