Bob Kerrey: Joe Biden exemplifies positive values for our country

With less than two weeks until Election Day, President Trump seems to have a new favorite talking point: If he loses, he’s giving up on us. The president told a crowd in Des Moines, “if I don’t get Iowa, I’ll never be back.” In Minnesota, he made the same threat: “If I lose Minnesota I’m never coming back, I don’t care.” Like a child who doesn’t get his way, he threatens to take his toys and go home if he doesn’t get what he wants.

It’s the same self-centered logic he used when talking about those who have served our country in uniform. A few weeks ago, a very credible journalist exposed Trump’s disdainful comments about those of us who have served our country. The journalist revealed that, while visiting a military cemetery, Trump referred to veterans as “losers” and “suckers,” and questioned why anyone would ever agree to serve in the armed forces.

To be clear: President Trump was not alone in believing that serving in the Vietnam War was a mistake. Many men used a very large loophole that allowed them to dodge the terrible choice between fighting a war they did not like and going to jail. President Trump is also not alone in feeling uncomfortable at the sight of men like me who suffered disfiguring injuries in that war. We are definitely not the “look” needed to inspire unquestioning patriotism he may want to show off in military parades.