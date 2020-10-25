Bob Kerrey: Joe Biden exemplifies positive values for our country

With less than two weeks until Election Day, President Trump seems to have a new favorite talking point: If he loses, he’s giving up on us. The president told a crowd in Des Moines, “if I don’t get Iowa, I’ll never be back.” In Minnesota, he made the same threat: “If I lose Minnesota I’m never coming back, I don’t care.” Like a child who doesn’t get his way, he threatens to take his toys and go home if he doesn’t get what he wants.
It’s the same self-centered logic he used when talking about those who have served our country in uniform. A few weeks ago, a very credible journalist exposed Trump’s disdainful comments about those of us who have served our country. The journalist revealed that, while visiting a military cemetery, Trump referred to veterans as “losers” and “suckers,” and questioned why anyone would ever agree to serve in the armed forces.
To be clear: President Trump was not alone in believing that serving in the Vietnam War was a mistake. Many men used a very large loophole that allowed them to dodge the terrible choice between fighting a war they did not like and going to jail. President Trump is also not alone in feeling uncomfortable at the sight of men like me who suffered disfiguring injuries in that war. We are definitely not the “look” needed to inspire unquestioning patriotism he may want to show off in military parades.
But focusing on each individual childish comment masks the larger truth we’ve seen from this president for the past four years. In every situation, his top concern is determining how he can benefit himself. He wonders why anyone would bother leaving the golf course to travel to places like Iowa and Minnesota if there’s no electoral benefit. He questions why anyone would bother serving in the armed forces when it’s easy enough to avoid deployment by claiming to have bone spurs.
What the president fails to grasp is a unique and extraordinary truth about this country: What makes us great is our selflessness, not our self-interest.
It is the unselfishness of the American people that has made our country great. It is the willingness to help each other that makes us who we are. It is our willingness to give others credit, the preference for anonymous giving, and our capacity to work as a team that makes us a great country.
The great selflessness of the American people is exemplified by every doctor, nurse and health care professional who have been risking their lives during this pandemic. It is the behavior of every mom and dad who unselfishly gives themselves to the care of their children, learning remotely for the first time because it’s unsafe to go to school in person. It is the commitment of voters diligently making their plan to vote, even when they feel overwhelmed by the partisanship and negativity, because they want to have a say in writing the next chapter in our country’s future.
America’s greatness is exemplified by a man President Trump cannot stop criticizing: Sen. John McCain. Four generations of McCains have served our country and the cause of peace in our world. Sen. McCain was shot down, tortured and refused an offer to be released because he did not want special treatment. He returned to America, disabled, unable to raise his arms above his shoulders, and full of pride in our country. He never surrendered his love for America or his passionate belief in our values.
Senator McCain sacrificed for our country because he knew decency and patriotism were more important than self-interest. He — like so many other veterans and military families — realized this country’s greatness lies in our selflessness, not our self-interest. Despite the intense polarization in our country, my hope is that we can find common ground on this self-evident truth.
We do need to fight our way to common ground regardless of who wins in November. I believe that Joe Biden can help unite this country and lead it out of this temporary period of darkness. I’ve made my plan to vote for Joe — and I hope you will too. There’s too much at stake to sit on the sidelines, and voting is easier and more convenient than ever.
But the task of unifying the country is too big for a single president. Whether or not we can come together as a nation is up to all of us. Making peace is not for the faint of heart.
Bob Kerrey is a former governor and U.S. senator for Nebraska.
