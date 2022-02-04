Brad Ashford: Preventing gun violence a public health imperative

Our nation faces two issues that are directly linked: gun violence and the failures of the criminal justice system. Addressing both is critical.
Living in a pandemic has taught us that preventing negative outcomes is far better than waiting to address a tragedy after it has happened. Public health strategies with a focus on prevention must be integral to our response to violence. We must treat gun violence like an epidemic.
Whether a youth at home, a law enforcement officer, a child or teacher at school, a worker at a warehouse, a shopper or a member of a congregation attending services — all are potential victims of gun violence.
With millions of guns in circulation, insufficient background check laws, unrestricted gun show sales, reducing restrictions on concealed and open carry guns, straw man purchasers, access to firearms by those with severe mental illness, and the proliferation of well-armed hate groups, Americans are at much greater risk today than at any other time in history. This is especially the case in high poverty neighborhoods.
A recent New York Times article by German Lopez focused on challenges of gun violence in the time of COVID. Nationwide, murders increased by 27% in 2020. In Omaha, guns are used in 75% of all homicides. And Black Americans are eight times more likely to be victims of gun violence than Whites.
Omaha World-Herald reporter Henry Cordes has recently written a series on the impact of tougher sentences for gun crimes and the increase in the Nebraska prison population since 2009. In 2007, Omaha was the third most dangerous place in the country for a Black American. Law enforcement, prosecutors, community members and prison reform advocates came together to find common ground to address gun violence. In 2009, we passed LB 63 to attempt to address the issue with mandatory minimum sentences for gun crimes as well as prevention programs through the Office of Violence Prevention. The result has not lived up to its promise, however, as resources have been earmarked for new prisons rather than for prevention and rehabilitation measures.
In 1991, Nebraska passed landmark legislation requiring thorough background checks by the local sheriff to obtain a permit to purchase a handgun.
This was followed by Congress passing the Brady Bill and an assault weapons ban. These measures resulted in a 10-year decline in gun violence. Unfortunately, the federal law sunset in 2004 and all that is now required is a quick background check at time of purchase.
Our law remains in effect but needs strengthening. Recently, Vox reported that Massachusetts has a permit to purchase law that applies to all sales of firearms, including private sales and gun show sales. As a result, Massachusetts has seen a dramatic decrease in gun deaths. Sen. John McCollister has introduced legislation to expand our permit to purchase law to all gun sales. The bill should pass.
In 2007, Willie Barney and other community leaders created the Empowerment Network to address gang violence in North Omaha. Adopting a model rooted in public health strategies to intervene to stop the violence before it happens, Barney’s efforts, in collaboration with local law enforcement, have had a profound impact on violence in the most impacted areas of Omaha. He has asked the Office of Violence Prevention for $5 million in funding. He should get it.
Between 2007 and 2009, we worked with partners at Nebraska Medicine to reduce retaliatory gang shootings by intervening with victims and their families when hospitalized for their injuries. Today, a new initiative, Project Encompass, managed by Nebraska Medicine and UNO continues to work with hospitalized victims and their families impacted by violence. Don Bacon has requested funding from Congress to help fund this project.
In an effort to keep offenders out of prison, my brother, the late Judge Mark Ashford, and other judges with the support of Chief Justice Mike Heavican, have expanded problem-solving courts to include veterans, young adults and those with severe mental illness. These courts provide sentencing alternatives to prison.
In 2013, we passed comprehensive juvenile justice reform with a focus on prevention over detention. Douglas County Board member Chris Rogers has led the public effort along with the philanthropic community to significantly reduce juvenile detention and address mental health issues. In 2014, we passed legislation to establish a reentry project at Metropolitan Community College and expand mental health treatment for incarcerated adults. Under the leadership of Sen. Mike McDonnell, these efforts have been expanded in Project ReSet to connect ex-offenders directly with employment with the trade unions. These reforms are ongoing.
A well-funded Office of Violence Prevention led by a first-in-class expert when combined with a more enlightened policy on sentencing will both reduce the prison population and reduce violence. The Legislature is well positioned to pass legislation to achieve both goals.
The above represents only a slice of the efforts to address gun violence and reform our justice system. We have the tradition. Now we need the political will.
Columns by Community Columnist Brad Ashford
Brad Ashford is a former U.S. House member and former Nebraska state senator from Omaha.
Midlands Voices: Public-private partnerships have helped Omaha, can strengthen city's library system
Omaha Public Libraries must remain a public entity, but local philanthropic support can provide great help.
A former 2nd District House member describes key figures whose examples still inspire him.
Democrats and Republicans worked together to clear obstacles to allow the VA to work with the private sector, enabling Omaha's VA progress.
Toxic, Congress-style campaign tactics and extreme political positions have become the norm, undermining the foundation of our nonpartisan Legislature, Brad Ashford writes.
State senators must be willing to move beyond narrow partisan fixations if they're going to reach final agreement.
The message was to stop the petty politics and address real issues.
Omaha institutions and community advocates have developed a constructive mindset enabling these fruitful collaborations.
MECA and Project Harmony addressed needs for which traditional approaches didn't have answers.
The last two years have taught us that we don’t have the luxury of working in silos any longer.
Brad Ashford, who joins our lineup of community columnists this week, is a former U.S. House member and former Nebraska state senator from Omaha.