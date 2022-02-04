Brad Ashford: Preventing gun violence a public health imperative

In 2007, Willie Barney and other community leaders created the Empowerment Network to address gang violence in North Omaha. Adopting a model rooted in public health strategies to intervene to stop the violence before it happens, Barney’s efforts, in collaboration with local law enforcement, have had a profound impact on violence in the most impacted areas of Omaha. He has asked the Office of Violence Prevention for $5 million in funding. He should get it.

Between 2007 and 2009, we worked with partners at Nebraska Medicine to reduce retaliatory gang shootings by intervening with victims and their families when hospitalized for their injuries. Today, a new initiative, Project Encompass, managed by Nebraska Medicine and UNO continues to work with hospitalized victims and their families impacted by violence. Don Bacon has requested funding from Congress to help fund this project.

In an effort to keep offenders out of prison, my brother, the late Judge Mark Ashford, and other judges with the support of Chief Justice Mike Heavican, have expanded problem-solving courts to include veterans, young adults and those with severe mental illness. These courts provide sentencing alternatives to prison.