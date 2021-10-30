Cal Thomas: Biden policies have created an incredible crisis at southern border

The image of migrants recently flown in the dead of night from Texas to Westchester, New York, and Jacksonville, Florida, does not speak well of the administration’s motivation. It reminded me of the Baltimore Colts football team sneaking out of that city for Indianapolis years ago because they wanted to avoid the bad publicity some apparently thought the move would bring to management. As the Scripture says, “Men love darkness rather than light because their deeds are evil” (John 3:19).

If those tearing down statues, rewriting or spinning history to fit contemporary political goals, and treating parents of children in public schools as the enemy have the ruining of the America most of us love as their objective — even with flaws we have worked hard to fix — they are well on their way to a nefarious victory.

None of this would likely have occurred if the Biden administration were not so spiteful about Donald Trump that it refused to finish the border wall so that we could slow the migrant flow and direct migrants to areas where their asylum claims could be properly assessed.

America is fragile. Its values must be renewed in every generation, or we risk losing them. What is happening at what used to be our southern border is a scandal and a disgrace. Administration officials need to enforce the laws they took an oath to uphold. The next election cannot come soon enough.