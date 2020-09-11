Cal Thomas: In election's final weeks, critics hurl garbage at Trump

Are people who were the sources of Greenberg’s article and later those of Fox News reporter Jennifer Griffin holdovers from the Obama administration at the Pentagon, or disgruntled former administration officials who didn’t get their way? Are they part of the cabal to elect Joe Biden? Knowing the sources of these slanderous accusations would help the public judge their veracity.

What are the motives behind these and other anonymous quotes? If among them is to keep their jobs while undermining a president they are paid to serve, they should resign and go public. Let them come out from hiding, join the debate and be held accountable instead of throwing mud balls from behind the high wall of media protection.

In courts of law one has a constitutional right to face one’s accusers and to have them cross-examined. In the political court one has no such rights. Slander and innuendo are the norm.

At least some members of Trump’s family have spoken publicly, or written books about objections they have to their famous relative, allowing the president to respond. Those who won’t come forward are cowards, seeking to save their skin while burning his.