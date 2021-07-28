Cal Thomas: Kristi Noem promotes law and order theme, Christian values

Asked about the state of the Republican Party, she responds, “It’s the party that is bringing hope. ... Every problem that presents itself they (Democrats) think some bureaucrat in Washington, D.C., would handle it better than a Mom or a Dad, or a cousin or grandparent...

“The Republican Party has a unique opportunity to talk about what we stand for and have always stood for and have proven to be the policies and the values that create opportunities for families and states and businesses. ... When you look at some states that have done what we believe in you can see overwhelming prosperity and families healthier and in school getting educated and that’s what the American dream is and what the Republican Party needs to be talking about.”

Noem believes Donald Trump will run for president again in 2024. “I think (former) President Trump did a great job. ... I believe that is something we all (can) — and should — welcome back. The policies of seven or eight months ago were contributing to a booming America. We were creating jobs and addressing challenges confronting us together. I think he’ll run and if he does, I’ll certainly support him.”

She is open about her Christian faith and says it influences many of her policy positions: “What the government has done in the last (several months) is to continue to push secularism.” She thinks that will continue and is “something we will have to fight. We will drive people to us by our optimism. ... Christians have a unique opportunity to bring hope and light.”