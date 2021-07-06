Cal Thomas: Republicans are defunding the police? Democrats must be desperate

Most of us recall as children getting into a dispute with another kid and then blaming him for starting a fight. When Mom approached you said, “he hit me first.” The other kid denies it and accuses you of hitting him first.

As adults we become more sophisticated when lying. That’s why White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said last week in a briefing that “Some might say that the other party was for defunding the police” all because congressional Republicans won’t sign off on two “infrastructure” bills.

Psaki is channeling the line of the day from Democrats who want to divert attention from Democratic mayors and city councils across the country who have voted to take money away from police departments, causing cops to quit, retire and making it difficult to attract new recruits.

The facts say otherwise — that’s if facts matter anymore.

Oakland, California, a city run by Democrats for years, decided to cut the police budget by $18 million while crime is spiraling out of control. Shootings in Oakland have increased by 70%, homicides by 90% and carjackings by 88%. Burglaries and rapes significantly increased.