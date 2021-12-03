Cal Thomas: Stephen Sondheim leaves an immense musical legacy to be treasured

The death of composer Stephen Sondheim at 91 is more than the end of an era. It is the end of a chain of great Broadway musicals dating back to the 1920s when Jerome Kern’s “Showboat” first dazzled theater audiences.

I met Stephen Sondheim only once. It was at Barbara Cook’s apartment in New York where she had invited a few friends following her performance of Sondheim songs at Carnegie Hall.

When I entered, he was sitting on a couch and talking to someone. When the man left, I sat down next to him. “Mr. Sondheim,” I said nervously, “I can’t think of anything to add to all of the wonderful things that have been said about your work, so I will just say thank you.” He smiled and said, “thank you” and uttered a pleasantry I have since forgotten, because I was in awe of him.

In 2008, Sondheim and Frank Rich, the former chief drama critic for the New York Times, conducted a series of interviews in several theaters around the country. In Portland, Oregon, Rich asked Sondheim how he at the tender age of 25 was chosen to write lyrics for “West Side Story”? Sondheim had stayed in the home of lyricist Oscar Hammerstein, his great tutor.