Cal Thomas: Supreme Court is right to uphold protection for houses of worship

In totalitarian societies, governments suppress the church and religious worship. That’s because dictators believe citizens should worship them as the highest authority and not a Higher Authority, which they view as a threat to their power and position.

In the United States, the threat to religious liberty has been under siege for some time. The recent gift to believers from the Supreme Court may be only a temporary reprieve from government’s assault on faith and conscience. The narrow 5-4 ruling serves as a warning the threat is not over.

The court majority ruled that Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York overstepped his authority and the Constitution, when he arbitrarily declared that, during the COVID pandemic, worship services must be limited to a number he created out of whole cloth.

When government sets itself up as the ultimate authority on all things, including the right to gather and worship freely, other liberties can quickly be at risk. If the First Amendment is to be challenged, even watered down when it comes to faith and practice, why not impose stricter controls on speech and the press, as is done in totalitarian states? Once the principle is accepted that rights are established by government , it is a very short step for government to take them away.