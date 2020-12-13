Carl Leubsdorf: Biden navigates between centrists, progressives in selecting Cabinet

The votes in last month’s presidential election were still being counted when the Democratic Party’s progressive factions began to warn President-elect Joe Biden against pursuing too centrist a course.

“It would be, for example, enormously insulting if Biden put together a ‘team of rivals’ … which might include Republicans and conservative Democrats — but which ignored the progressive community,” Sen. Bernie Sanders told The Associated Press.

And as Biden began to announce his top choices for an administration that he and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have vowed “looks like America,” similar warnings came from the party’s powerful Black, Hispanic and Asian American factions.

“We want to see more Hispanics, more Latinos,” Sen.-elect Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M., said. NAACP President Derrick Johnson called on Biden to restore “the priority of civil rights.”

Biden has seemed publicly unfazed. “That’s their job,” he replied when asked about the pressure at one of his news conferences. He urged that critics wait until he completes his Cabinet selections before rendering judgment. At the same time, he appears to be on his way to meeting their demands and his promises.