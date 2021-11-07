Carl Leubsdorf: Republican election hopes for 2022 on upswing after this week's results

More immediately, the results could complicate the efforts by Democratic congressional leaders to maintain the party unity needed to pass Biden’s two signature legislative proposals, especially the $1.75 trillion package of social and environmental proposals.

Youngkin’s victory was far from the only positive for Republicans. In Virginia, they won the other two statewide offices, lieutenant governor and attorney general, and recaptured at least a share of control of the House of Delegates.

And in the governor’s race in New Jersey, GOP candidate Jack Ciattarelli stunned heavily favored Democratic incumbent Phil Murphy in a close election count. In New York’s Long Island suburbs, Republicans recaptured two district attorney posts. In Pennsylvania, they held a statewide Supreme Court seat.

Youngkin ran strongly in conservative areas and, by skillfully reflecting parental concerns about problems in their schools, he cut recent Democratic margins in the Washington suburbs. He was helped by McAuliffe’s impolitic statement in a debate in which he said, “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach” and by the continuing economic slowdown from the pandemic.