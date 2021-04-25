Carl P. Leubsdorf: Biden administration lowers the tone, uses disciplined messaging

Bipartisan outreach. Biden has met periodically with lawmakers from both parties to discuss current and upcoming legislation. Whether he’ll incorporate their advice remains to be seen. Trump rarely spoke with anyone but Republican leaders and his strong supporters.

Daily briefings. Press secretary Jen Psaki briefs reporters every weekday at midday, often accompanied by officials who are announcing initiatives or updating the status of ongoing problems, like COVID-19 vaccinations or the immigration situation. Briefings have returned to the pre-Trump combination of both providing information on administration actions and defending them, rather than mainly the latter.

Congressional testimony. Cabinet officials are appearing regularly before congressional committees. Though Democrats control the congressional agenda, such sessions also allow GOP lawmakers to press their points.

Controlled news management. The Biden White House has ended the flood of leaks that marked the Trump White House. The president has mainly given prepared statements and brief responses to shouted questions at the start of meetings. Biden waited 64 days before his first formal news conference, the longest of any modern president, and has given few interviews. Lower-level officials such as Psaki are answering frequent questions, but have been effective at sticking to their prepared scripts.