Carl P. Leubsdorf: Biden has much work ahead to win over the Senate for his agenda

He asked Republicans to “hear me out,” declaring, “we can see each other not as adversaries but as neighbors. We can treat each other with dignity and respect. We can join forces, stop the shouting and lower the temperature.”

Biden’s emphasis on unity, echoed by every inaugural speaker from the two ministers to 22-year-old poet Amanda Gorman, was hardly unique. Most recent presidents from both parties have made similar inauguration appeals.

In recent years, both parties have been reluctant to move beyond partisan bickering. Over the past four years, they rarely tried. Last year, it took lawmakers eight months to pass a COVID-19 relief bill most Democrats said was inadequate.

Still, no president since Franklin Roosevelt has faced a crisis so deep as the current one: the raging COVID-19 pandemic that has killed 400,000 Americans and the resulting loss of jobs by millions, and the further acrimony from the bitter post-election period in which many Republicans questioned the validity of Biden’s victory.

Biden hopes he can reach compromises with Republican leader Sen. Mitch McConnell, with whom he served for 24 years in the Senate and later cut deals as Obama’s vice president. “Politics doesn’t have to be a raging fire, destroying everything in its path,” Biden said.