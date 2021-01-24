Carl P. Leubsdorf: Biden has much work ahead to win over the Senate for his agenda

To anyone who followed Joe Biden’s successful campaign and his comments since clinching the presidency, the underlying theme of his inaugural address was hardly a surprise: a plea for national unity and a pledge to govern for all Americans, regardless for whom they voted.
It will take some time to see if his appeal succeeds. While many Republicans expressed kind words for Biden’s speech, some criticized the more controversial of his initial executive actions — halting the Keystone XL Pipeline opposed by many environmentalists and proposing a massive immigration bill giving millions of undocumented workers a path to citizenship.
Biden seemed to recognize that setting the right tone was merely the start. “Now, the real work begins, folks,” the new president tweeted soon after the ceremonies.
The key to his early relationship with Congress, where Democrats have but the slightest majorities, will be its response to his proposal for a $1.9 trillion package of assistance to individuals, small businesses and the states to mitigate the impact of the pandemic and vaccinate millions against it.
While the Democrats’ 10-seat majority might be sufficient in the House, the Senate requirement for 60 votes on most measures means Biden will need 10 GOP votes in a body now divided 50-50 with Vice President Kamala Harris able to cast the deciding Democratic vote.
He asked Republicans to “hear me out,” declaring, “we can see each other not as adversaries but as neighbors. We can treat each other with dignity and respect. We can join forces, stop the shouting and lower the temperature.”
Biden’s emphasis on unity, echoed by every inaugural speaker from the two ministers to 22-year-old poet Amanda Gorman, was hardly unique. Most recent presidents from both parties have made similar inauguration appeals.
In recent years, both parties have been reluctant to move beyond partisan bickering. Over the past four years, they rarely tried. Last year, it took lawmakers eight months to pass a COVID-19 relief bill most Democrats said was inadequate.
Still, no president since Franklin Roosevelt has faced a crisis so deep as the current one: the raging COVID-19 pandemic that has killed 400,000 Americans and the resulting loss of jobs by millions, and the further acrimony from the bitter post-election period in which many Republicans questioned the validity of Biden’s victory.
Biden hopes he can reach compromises with Republican leader Sen. Mitch McConnell, with whom he served for 24 years in the Senate and later cut deals as Obama’s vice president. “Politics doesn’t have to be a raging fire, destroying everything in its path,” Biden said.
But the new president’s goals, laid out even before assuming office, are ambitious, including a stepped-up federal anti-pandemic effort that seeks to vaccinate 1 million Americans daily against the virus during his first 100 days in office and massive infusions to prevent a second economic recession in two years. Upon taking office, he issued an array of executive orders overturning regulations aimed at environmental, abortion rights and health restrictions issued by former President Donald Trump’s administration.