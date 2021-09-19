Carl P. Leubsdorf: Biden team is facing a major time crunch heading into the fall

In the next few weeks, Biden faces crucial congressional tests on these proposals. At the same time, he needs to work with lawmakers to pass two more routine but equally important measures: funding the government for the next year and raising the legal limit on the federal debt.

None of these will be easy, since the administration’s working majority in Congress consists of Vice President Kamala Harris’ tie-breaking vote in the evenly divided Senate (assuming all 50 Democrats back specific measures) and three votes in a House with Democratic divisions over the size and details of the president’s program.

Democratic leaders plan to follow traditional congressional practice by delaying any showdown over federal spending with a resolution maintaining the current level beyond the Sept. 30 expiration into mid-December.

But even that commonsensical solution has been complicated by the GOP leadership’s decision to revert to its traditional refusal — while out of national power — to help pass the necessary legislation to increase the debt ceiling.

When Republicans felt more responsibility for running the government during the Trump administration, they were willing to protect its ability to borrow and spend. After all, the need to raise the ceiling stems from continued high spending by both parties and the GOP’s sweeping 2017 tax cut. Now, Republicans have resumed the irresponsible stance that it’s all due to big spending by the Democrats.