Carl P. Leubsdorf: Breyer resists calls from activists to retire from Supreme Court

The Supreme Court’s decision to consider a case that could further curb or even overturn its 48-year approval of a woman’s right to an abortion shows the continuing impact of Donald Trump’s presidency. And it underscores why many Democrats hope the court’s oldest justice, Stephen Breyer, steps down sooner rather than later to ensure President Joe Biden can choose his successor.
Over the past six decades, Democrats and Republicans have held the White House an equal number of years. But propitious timing has enabled GOP presidents to name twice as many Supreme Court justices, including all three chief justices, giving the court a strong conservative tilt.
This mattered less when both parties contained broad ideological coalitions and a potential justice’s prior views underwent less scrutiny. That resulted sometimes in Democrats naming conservatives, like President John F. Kennedy’s choice of Byron White. Or Republicans picking liberals, from President Dwight Eisenhower’s choices of Earl Warren and William Brennan to George H. W. Bush’s pick of David Souter.
More recently, that has become far less likely. Republican presidents chose all current six conservative justices, and Democrats all three liberals. The issue crystallized last year when longtime liberal stalwart Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died and was replaced by the far more conservative Amy Coney Barrett.
That expanded the court’s conservative majority to 6-3, which likely explains the court’s recent decision to hear a Mississippi case that directly challenges the court’s 1973 ruling legalizing most abortions.
Meanwhile, some liberal groups have sought to exert public pressure on the 82-year-old Breyer, the court’s longest serving Democratic appointee, to step aside while Biden enjoys a Senate majority likely to ratify his choice of a successor. Breyer, by all reports, is resisting. He has named law clerks for next year’s court session, rejecting a way retiring justices sometimes signal their impending departure. And he said he isn’t concerned about ensuring his replacement by a similarly minded Democratic appointee.
But while it is easy to understand why someone who feels in full command of his intellectual capacities would resist retirement, Breyer’s position ignores the political realities. By remaining, he stands to increase the possibility of the court moving even further to the right.
If Breyer stays, recent history suggests there is no guarantee a Biden selection would be confirmed if Democrats lose their narrow Senate majority next year, even though he’ll retain the power to nominate justices through at least Jan. 20, 2025.