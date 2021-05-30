Carl P. Leubsdorf: Breyer resists calls from activists to retire from Supreme Court

The Supreme Court’s decision to consider a case that could further curb or even overturn its 48-year approval of a woman’s right to an abortion shows the continuing impact of Donald Trump’s presidency. And it underscores why many Democrats hope the court’s oldest justice, Stephen Breyer, steps down sooner rather than later to ensure President Joe Biden can choose his successor.

Over the past six decades, Democrats and Republicans have held the White House an equal number of years. But propitious timing has enabled GOP presidents to name twice as many Supreme Court justices, including all three chief justices, giving the court a strong conservative tilt.

This mattered less when both parties contained broad ideological coalitions and a potential justice’s prior views underwent less scrutiny. That resulted sometimes in Democrats naming conservatives, like President John F. Kennedy’s choice of Byron White. Or Republicans picking liberals, from President Dwight Eisenhower’s choices of Earl Warren and William Brennan to George H. W. Bush’s pick of David Souter.