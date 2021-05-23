Carl P. Leubsdorf: GOP is eyeing encouraging signs for election pickups

Two recent headlines reflected continuing Republican divisions: “House GOP Ousts Rep. Liz Cheney,” and “Ex-Republican Office Holders and Officials Declare Independence from Donald Trump’s Party.”

They gave the impression of a party coming apart at the seams, ill equipped for national leadership, especially when President Joe Biden is enjoying strong voter approval for his efforts to end the pandemic and revive the economy.

One prominent Trump critic, Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger, on CBS’ “Face the Nation” likened the GOP to the Titanic, saying it is in a “slow sink” while “We have a band playing on the deck telling everybody it’s fine.”

But there is another, more positive take on the state of the GOP.

Most Republican strategists and independent analysts believe the party has an excellent chance of regaining the House of Representatives in the 2022 mid-term elections – and possibly the Senate too. In many states, GOP governors and legislators are enacting a multi-issue conservative agenda.

Noting these two “seemingly contradictory” portrayals of the Republican Party’s prospects, a friend asked me recently to explain, “Which of these narratives makes sense?” The answer is that both do, to a certain extent.