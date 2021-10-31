Carl P. Leubsdorf: This glass ceiling in politics has been stubbornly resistant

This week, New Jersey and Virginia will elect men as governors. And next year, so too will most states.
But Kathy Hochul, Nikki Fried, Annette Taddeo, Nan Whaley and Stacey Abrams hope to break one of the most resistant glass ceilings in American politics, the inability of women to win governorships of the nation’s most populous states.
Forty-five women have either been elected or succeeded to the office — of the hundreds of governors in U.S. history. Nine are currently serving. But the 10 largest states have had but seven, only five of whom were elected: Texans Miriam “Ma” Ferguson and Ann Richards, Beverly Perdue of North Carolina, and in Michigan, current Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and former Gov. Jennifer Granholm.
By contrast, according to the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University’s Eagleton Institute, 143 women have served in Congress including 58 in the Senate, representing all of the 10 largest states but Ohio and Pennsylvania.
At the heart of this inequality is the difficulty women candidates face in raising money.
A 2020 report by the Center for Women and Politics at Rutgers University’s Eagleton Institute found a connection between the fact that women are outnumbered by men both as contributors and as candidates in governors’ races.
“While money is not the only factor in elections, the candidate with the most money raised was more successful in both primaries and general elections than other candidates,” the report said.
The difficulties encountered by women candidates are underscored by their difficulty in winning major executive positions, such as governorships and the nation’s premier political executive office, the presidency.
Before former California Sen. Kamala Harris became the first woman to win the vice presidency in 2020, three women were unsuccessful major party nominees — Geraldine Ferraro and Sarah Palin for vice president, and Hillary Rodham Clinton for president.
That barrier could well be tested again in 2024 in both parties. With many analysts doubtful that 78-year-old President Joe Biden will seek a second term, Harris looms as the early Democratic front-runner. But her party’s field could well include other women, including unsuccessful 2020 hopeful Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota.
On the Republican side, former President Donald Trump’s ill-concealed desire to regain the presidency could short-circuit any open contest for the 2024 GOP nomination. But Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney is showing signs of running as an anti-Trump candidate, and at least two other women are displaying interest if Trump doesn’t run, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem.
Of the 45 women state governors, roughly one-third either succeeded to the office or replaced their husbands.
The first three were all elected to succeed their husbands — Nellie Tayloe Ross of Wyoming and Ferguson of Texas (1924) and Lurleen Wallace of Alabama (1966). The first woman elected on her own was Connecticut’s Ella Grasso, who was a member of the U.S. House when elected governor in 1974.
The first woman senator got there through appointment. Rebecca Latimer Felton, a Georgia Democrat, was named to a 1922 vacancy, but served for only one day before she was replaced by the elected male senator.
It was not until 1948, when Republican Margaret Chase Smith of Maine, who had been elected to the House eight years earlier to succeed her late husband, became the first woman directly elected to the Senate. Currently, the Senate has 24 women, including four initially appointed to vacancies.
Next year, 36 states will elect governors, and in a majority of those states, women are seeking to become major party nominees, including eight expected to seek reelection. But it would take a real breakthrough for women to win a majority of the races.
Only two of the eight incumbents, Michigan’s Whitmer and New York’s Hochul, are from among the 10 largest states. Whitmer was elected in 2018, and Hochul ascended to the office in August, after predecessor Andrew Cuomo resigned under pressure because of a sexual harassment scandal.