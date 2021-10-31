Carl P. Leubsdorf: This glass ceiling in politics has been stubbornly resistant

Of the 45 women state governors, roughly one-third either succeeded to the office or replaced their husbands.

The first three were all elected to succeed their husbands — Nellie Tayloe Ross of Wyoming and Ferguson of Texas (1924) and Lurleen Wallace of Alabama (1966). The first woman elected on her own was Connecticut’s Ella Grasso, who was a member of the U.S. House when elected governor in 1974.

The first woman senator got there through appointment. Rebecca Latimer Felton, a Georgia Democrat, was named to a 1922 vacancy, but served for only one day before she was replaced by the elected male senator.

It was not until 1948, when Republican Margaret Chase Smith of Maine, who had been elected to the House eight years earlier to succeed her late husband, became the first woman directly elected to the Senate. Currently, the Senate has 24 women, including four initially appointed to vacancies.

Next year, 36 states will elect governors, and in a majority of those states, women are seeking to become major party nominees, including eight expected to seek reelection. But it would take a real breakthrough for women to win a majority of the races.