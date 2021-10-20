Carl P. Leubsdorf: Warring between Schumer and McConnell points to major trouble ahead

Americans continue to have a dim view of Congress. And for good reason. Legislative gridlock due to closely divided houses is one factor. But the top leaders of both parties, who epitomize Congress to most Americans, are doing little to instill confidence.

Several months ago, Speaker Nancy Pelosi called her Republican counterpart, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, a “moron.” Her fellow Californian responded by suggesting it would be “hard not to hit” Pelosi with the speaker’s gavel if he wins it from her in next year’s elections.

Now, the two Senate leaders, Democrat Chuck Schumer and Republican Mitch McConnell, are at it. That’s more serious because the Senate’s rules, unlike those of the innately more partisan House, require the parties to work together to get anything done. From all reports, they rarely do.

The feud between Majority Leader Schumer and McConnell has been percolating for some time. It erupted recently after McConnell caved and did something he should have done much earlier, permitting a vote on increasing the legal limit on the federal debt.