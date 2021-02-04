Cass Sunstein: Courts have set sensible limits on regulators' power

In Michigan v. EPA, decided in 2015, the court was confronted with a regulation from Obama’s Environmental Protection Agency, meant to regulate mercury from power plants. In listing mercury as a hazardous air pollutant suitable for regulation, the EPA considered the benefits of that regulation, but not the cost.

The Supreme Court struck its decision down. Its central conclusion was that it was unreasonable, and therefore unlawful, to look at just one side of the ledger — to take account of the benefits of regulation without also taking account of the costs.

For those hoping to challenge Biden’s executive actions, that’s a valuable precedent. Whenever an agency is permitted by law to consider costs, yet fails to do so, its decision will be invalidated.

Just considering costs might not be enough. If the benefits of a regulation are low and if its costs are high, courts might strike it down. As the Supreme Court put it in the Michigan case, “One would not say that it is even rational, never mind ‘appropriate,’ to impose billions of dollars in economic costs in return for a few dollars in health or environmental benefits.”