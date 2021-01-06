Cass Sunstein: Legally, Pence has little authority in Congress's election session

Since the presidential election on Nov. 3, the rule of law has held. Federal judges have shown fidelity to the law by rejecting frivolous and evidence-free efforts by Trump to overturn former Vice President Joe Biden’s victory.
Congress meets today to finalize that victory. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, joined by at least 10 other Republican senators or senators-elect, is mounting a challenge, seeking to delay and perhaps to reverse the result. An obvious question is the role of Vice President Mike Pence, who serves as president of the Senate and can break deadlocked senate votes on ordinary matters, now that he has “welcomed” the senators’ electoral vote challenge. What is he permitted to do?
Under the law, the simplest answer is: Not very much. His role is largely ceremonial. He has no power to overturn the results of a presidential election.
A central reason is that the drafters of the U.S. Constitution and those who followed them were acutely aware of the risk of bias and self-interest in politics. They did not want the vice president, who might well have a rooting interest, to settle the outcome of a presidential election.
For this week’s congressional vote there are two principal sources of law. The first is the Electoral Count Act of 1887. The second is the 12th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
The Electoral Count Act was adopted in the aftermath of the constitutional crisis that followed the 1876 contest between Samuel Tilden and Rutherford B. Hayes. The law was explicitly designed to ensure that disputed issues would generally be settled by state authorities. It was written to make Washington much quieter, and to reduce the risk of partisan wrangling.
Under the statute, the vice president will be the “presiding officer” today, but he won’t have a lot to do. The outcome is supposed to be settled by “certificates of the electoral votes” that come from the states. At one point, the vice president must ask if there are any objections. Here again, the law gives him little to do.
Apparently Cruz and his allies will make their objections. But the Electoral Count Act sharply limits the power of the Senate and the House to reject electoral votes — and it certainly does not authorize the vice president to do that. As Professor Stephen Siegel of DePaul University has written, “the Senate President is meant to be something of an automaton.”
Cass Sunstein is a law professor at Harvard University.