Charles Gillespie: Casino legalization makes sense for Nebraska

Gov. Rickett’s gaming abstinence plan is also shortsighted in that brick-and-mortar casinos across the Missouri River are far from the biggest source of illegal gambling in the state. Offshore websites offering sports betting and casino gaming rake in billions of dollars from Americans each year, and estimates show that as many as 400,000 Nebraskans have partaken in illegal online sports betting. Also concerning is that nearly two-thirds of these people don’t realize they are betting illegally, according to a recent survey by the American Gaming Association. This trend will only grow as states continue to legalize sports wagering at a rapid pace and accelerate the mainstream adoption of sports wagering in popular media. People in Nebraska want to bet, and whether they’re driving over the border or staying home and doing it on their couch, Gov. Ricketts is powerless to stop it.