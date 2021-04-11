Clarence Page: Athletes are fully justified to speak out on politics

And, unlike the climate around North Carolina’s bathroom bill, both sides of Georgia’s political divide may be hardening along party lines as the debate goes national with each side seeking to energize its base with big-name boosters, including ex-presidents. Barack Obama tweeted, “Congratulations to @MLB for taking a stand on behalf for voting rights for all citizens,” and compared the MLB’s boycott to Black former Atlanta Braves great Hank Aaron, “who always led by example.”

Donald Trump countered by calling — in a statement that others tweeted, since he’s been kicked off Twitter — for a boycott of the MLB for “going big time with WOKE CANCEL CULTURE and our sacred elections.”

Since boycotts of people or institutions over their political views fit well within the definition of “cancel culture,” woke or unwoke, it’s fair to say that Trump is not above some big-time canceling of his own, when it suits his purposes.

That’s an inevitable contradiction in the war against “cancel culture”: Everybody has something or someone that they want to “cancel,” which is why the nation’s founders tried to at least protect political speech from being infringed by lawmakers.