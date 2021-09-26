Clarence Page: Fix the flawed system that failed Simone Biles and other female gymnasts

Now, as the young women’s testimony made painfully clear, we need to demand answers to a lot more questions about the FBI and the sports system that failed to protect them, including USA Gymnastics, the sport’s official governing body and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

“To be clear, I blame Larry Nassar,” Biles said tearfully, “and I also blame an entire system that enabled and perpetrated his abuse.”

Maroney, an Olympian in 2012, offered graphic examples of Nassar’s repeated abuses, including a harrowing ordeal with Nassar “molesting me for hours” when they were in Tokyo for a competition.

But compounding her mental and physical abuse, she said, was the apparent indifference she heard on the other end of the line in 2015, when she was 19 years old and reporting her ordeal to the FBI — before she had even told her mother what Nassar had done. She said the agent’s response was, “Is that all?”

Worse, she said, the FBI didn’t document her charges for 17 months in a report that also made false claims about what she had said.