Clarence Page: Here is a disturbing example of why press freedom is so important

Danny Fenster was about to board a plane in Myanmar on May 24 to return home to Michigan. Instead he was detained at Yangon International Airport, apparently for — as one of his former teachers at Columbia College in Chicago aptly tweeted — “performing acts of journalism.”

I say “apparently” because the military government that took over Myanmar during a coup in February simply hasn’t said why they took Fenster, 37, into custody.

That’s not unusual for this junta. In the country that the United States government still calls Burma, Myanmar’s military regime holds dozens of journalists behind bars, according to the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists, PEN America and the Assistance Association of Political Prisoners, a Burmese rights group.

Full disclosure, I’m a member of CPJ’s board, but this case jumped out at me because of Fenster’s connection to my beloved home base of Chicago. It also stood out because most of CPJ’s cases involve countries that have a lot fewer press freedoms than our Constitution protects.

In Myanmar, the arrests of journalists has widened to include foreign journalists, including Fenster, managing editor of the Frontier Myanmar news site, and fellow U.S. citizen, Nathan Maung, a co-founder of the local news website Kamayut Media.