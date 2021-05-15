Clarence Page: Let's take a serious look at our racial history

“The truth is that colonists broke free of England’s restrictive monarchy to form an independent republic that recognized our God-given civil liberties,” she wrote.

Yes, except they also withheld the same rights from slaves, women and Native Americans, among others. Those groups were added later after hard-won campaigns, the Civil War and the Constitution’s amendment process.

We lose a lot if we only want to think about the heroic and joyful side of our nation’s history.But Donald Trump wasn’t misspeaking when, as president, he instructed federal agencies to end racial sensitivity trainings that address topics such as white privilege and CRT, calling the topics “divisive, anti-American propaganda.” President Joe Biden reversed that order. He and Vice President Kamala Harris later declared in answering a question that has sprung out of the anti-CRT backlash that, no, they don’t believe we live in a “racist nation.”

Neither do I, compared to, say, apartheid-era South Africa and other countries from which I have reported. But if you ask do we have too many racists still around and too much of the legacy of slavery and other systemic racism, I’d give another answer.

That’s just reality. As I’ve often said, race talk is a lot like sex talk: Everybody thinks they’re expert at it, but we’re reluctant to talk about it in mixed company or in front of children. Real critical race theory is better suited to graduate students than kids. But we don’t do ourselves any favors by hiding good information about this nation’s diversity that can help all of us to better appreciate the “united” in the United States.