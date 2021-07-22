Clarence Page: Suicides by police officers shows the troubling stress on law enforcement.

Yet, during more than a year of pandemic misery, racial reckoning, street protests and police accountability issues after the tragic recorded murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis cop, I can’t help but think about the pressures facing police.

As much as some people tout the “defund the police” slogan, I find that a lot more of us want to improve the police as well as the services they provide and, let us not forget, the services they themselves often need — including mental health services.

“I think the police culture is changing. They see that they can reach out more for more help,” Carrie Steiner, a former Chicago police officer who became a licensed clinical psychologist, told me. “But I think every officer I know is burned out and not doing well.”

That’s what she said last year in her First Responders Wellness Center in Lombard, which she called a first-of-its-kind practice to offer mental health services exclusively to first responders by former and current first responders.

I called her back after Furczon’s death to see how well the officers she sees have been coping with the crises of the past year. As I expected, for many, life has gotten worse. Among the biggest issues: 12-hour work days and canceled days off, among other interruptions to their home lives and, of course, their sleep.