Clarence Page: This Inauguration is a time of uncertainty and hope

For days, reporters on the scene have been saying it looks like an “armed camp.” No, it is an armed camp, a visible signal of the complex of problems — foreign and domestic — that the incoming president and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will have to confront.

After all, inaugurations are supposed to be about beginnings, a time to ask where we go from here.

Well, where do we go from here? The ramped-up security in the heart of our capital is a painfully visible sign of how, at least, we’ve got to do better.

First, we Americans have some old business to clean up. I don’t deny that Democrats had plenty of good reasons to make Trump the first president to be impeached twice, as if we didn’t notice the first time. Trump certainly has behaved outwardly as if he didn’t notice, even if he is sulking about it inside.

But, whether the Senate decides to convict him or not — and chances of that still look like a long shot, although not as long as it used to — the more effective punishment might well be for Congress to bar him from running again.

Barring him from holding federal office actually would help the healing, in my view, by reducing at least some of the fear he induces in other Republicans.