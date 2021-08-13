Clarence Page: Today's radical right is the mirror image of '60s left-wing radicals

As radical supporters of Donald Trump stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, I was taken by an odd sense of deja vu turned on its head. I was reminded of the storming of the administration building at my university back in the late 1960s by some of my fellow students who were angry about ... well, just about everything. You name it, my generation was aggrieved about it.

Although I went to Ohio University ("Go Bobcats!"), the storming of administration buildings in those days of the draft, SDS, Black Panthers, second-wave feminism, the Merry Pranksters and the rest was a performative act that had reached fad proportions on what seemed like every campus in the country.

These days, the resort to performative and destructive protest has been embraced by the ragtag right-wing radicals of then-President Donald Trump's "MAGA" movement.

Perhaps Kevin Williamson, star roving correspondent for the conservative National Review, had very similar thoughts in mind when he put together one of the wisest essays I have read this summer. Yes, even with my self-described liberal temperament, I find that every so often Williamson writes something that arrives remarkably close to the same conclusions from his perspective that I have reached through my own. The headline to Williamson's piece: "The American Right Hits Its Hippie Phase."