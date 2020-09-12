Clarence Page: Trump's past comments undercut his current denials

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Omaha World-Herald, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In response to credible reports that President Donald Trump has derided fallen U.S. soldiers as “losers” and “suckers,” the least I could do in protest was to change my Twitter photo.

And so I did. Gone is my currently aging face, replaced by the much younger me, dressed up in my Class A U.S. Army uniform for graduation from basic training at Fort Dix, New Jersey, in early 1970.

I am following the recommendation of a much younger Army vet, David Weissman, a Palm Bay, Fla., resident who served two tours in Afghanistan as an assistant chaplain. Four years ago, as he recently wrote in The Forward, he was “your average, conservative, pro-Israel Jewish American” who “was also a full-fledged, unapologetic, red-hat wearing Trumper.”

Back then, Weissman appreciated President Trump’s support of the military in word and policy. Today? Not so much.

“I recommend all veterans to use their Military pics as a profile pic to let Trump know how many people he has offended by calling fallen soldiers losers and suckers. #NewProfilePic,” he tweeted on Thursday. Last time I looked, it received more than 118,000 “likes.”

I’m with you, bro.