Clarence Page: Workers who found themselves on the 'losing side of globalization'

Significantly, the book doesn’t even mention Trump’s name. But Vance’s account of how family decline, childhood trauma, opioid abuse and the loss of dignity and purpose after the elimination of manufacturing jobs gave three-dimensional life to Trump’s “forgotten man” images, minus his inflammatory language about immigrants, “fake news” and other scapegoats.

Vance is more conservative than I am, but so, it seems to me, is most of our hometown, which only adds to the bitter frustration of those who feel the system has left them, as Vance puts it, on the “losing side of globalization.”

Both of us credit our homespun Midwestern upbringing for our shared desire for civility and common ground, along with the tough love he so eloquently describes in elders like his “mamaw,” who urged him not to be a “loser.”

I agree with him that the erosion of family life has been brutal for Blacks and whites alike, studies show, even though Black families proportionately suffer worse. But what, I counter, can we do about it? There’s no mail-order catalog to order up more responsible Black fathers, especially when so many have been locked up, thanks to the mass incarceration policies of both parties.