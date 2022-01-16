Colorado governor: Ricketts misunderstands Colorado water planning

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis released this statement about Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts’ plan:

“We will continue to protect and aggressively asset Colorado’s rights under all existing water compacts. Colorado has been in full compliance with the sought Platte Compact for the 99 years the agreement has been in place, and water has not and is not being withheld from Nebraska.

“Recent comments from Gov. Ricketts seem to reflect a misunderstanding of Colorado’s locally driven water planning process. Our collaborative basin roundtables are a way that grassroots ideas and recommendations for solutions to Colorado’s future water needs are brainstormed. These ideas should not be taken as formally approved projects that will be implemented, and all are subject to major conversations, including with Nebraska.

“We hope to more fully understand Nebraska’s concerns and goals, as so far those concerns and goals are quite simply hard to make sense of. Our longstanding compliance of and respect for the water agreement between our states on the South Platte River remains intact, and we hope that our partners in Nebraska will show that they share that respect.