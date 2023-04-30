As LSU coasted to a win over Iowa in the women’s NCAA Tournament championship game earlier this month, the Tigers’ Angel Reese mocked Hawkeye sensation Caitlin Clark.

Reese hit Clark with the “you can’t see me” taunt — first displayed by rapper Tony Yayo, but later made famous by John Cena — and then pointed to her ring finger, to indicate a ring was in her future. Backlash soon followed.

It was Clark who had busted out the “you can’t see me” taunt first, during Iowa’s win over Louisville in the Elite Eight, which drew the praise of the pro wrestler-turned-actor Cena. Clark waved her hand in front of her face as she had a historic 40-point triple-double. Throughout the tournament, Clark had been referred to by sportswriters and commentators as “savagely disrespectful” toward her opponents. And it was meant as a compliment.

While Clark got praise for her taunts, Reese was slammed as classless and ghetto, and sports analyst Keith Olbermann went so far as to call her an “expletive idiot” for being disrespectful.

Reese and her LSU team were predominantly Black; Iowa’s team was mostly White.

This is not about bashing Clark. This is about calling to light the double standard of how American society sees Black and White athletes and women athletes as a whole.

Trash talk or taunting is in all levels of sports, from middle school to the pros. My son plays high school basketball and the young men he plays with and against say and do whatever they think will psych out an opponent or hype up themselves or their team. I like to sit “Spike Lee close” during his games, because I’m that type of mom. I’ve heard these teenage boys say such things as: “Tell your mom I’ll be over after the game.” After a dunk they pat their heads or indicate that their opponent is too small to guard them; they blow kisses at the opponent’s bench; scream expletives in their opponent’s face after a blocked shot. It’s all a part of the game. It’s the competitive nature. And this is high school ball — the small stage. Everything is amplified on the national stage, including double standards.

One of the greatest trash talkers in NBA history, Larry Bird, was never criticized for it; he was praised. Michael Jordan once said, “Larry Bird is the greatest trash talker and mind-game player of all time.

He taught me everything I know about getting in folks’ heads.”

But the moment Reese did the same thing Clark had done, sports analysts and Twitter went crazy. So much negativity and contempt was thrown at this young woman.

It is sorely obvious that race and gender play huge roles in the perception of Angel Reese’s taunting, and that is wrong. These phenomenal athletes and the record-breaking game they played should get the focus. Yet, time and again, America prioritizes White comfort over Black survival.

The perfect example of that is when first lady Jill Biden chose to play racial politics when she said that she wanted the defeated Iowa women’s basketball team to be invited to the White House in addition to the national title winners because “they played such a good game.” Even though Iowa was soundly defeated 102-85.

It looked like she felt sorry for the poor little White girl that got taunted by the Black girl.

According to ESPN, winning teams have visited the White House for at least 150 years, dating back to when President Andrew Johnson feted two amateur baseball clubs, the Brooklyn Atlantics and the familiar-named Washington Nationals. And that’s how it’s been: Winners go to the White House, losers go home. That goes for both women and men.

It took the first lady a couple of days, but eventually she understood the optics of her remark and walked it back.

Some people don’t want our women athletes to be as aggressive or have as much swag as the men — unless they are White. And America as a whole doesn’t seem to like the unapologetically boisterous, arrogant Black athlete — man or woman. The backlash Reese received was both racist and sexist.

The Louisiana State University basketball player and others are not only playing in a fresh manicure and lashes while embracing sports’ competitive spirit — but they’re also calling out how they’re portrayed by the media. As they should. After winning Reese said, “This was for the girls that look like me, that’s going to speak up on what they believe in. It’s unapologetically you. That’s what I did it for tonight. It was bigger than me tonight.”

Amid the criticism Reese was getting, Clark spoke up to defend her rival and reject the unwarranted attempts to rescue her, as though she was a helpless damsel in distress:

“I’m just lucky enough that I get to play this game and have emotion and wear it on my sleeve, and so does everybody else. So that should never be torn down. That should never be criticized because I believe that’s what makes this game so fun. That’s what draws people to this game. That’s how I’m going to continue to play. That’s how every girl should continue to play.”

I wasn’t a fan of women’s basketball prior to this tournament.

But now, more than 50 years after Title IX started to make all of this possible, a lot more of us want to watch them play. This was THE most-watched NCAA women’s tournament, and it taught us that there are a lot of teams with phenomenal talent. Both of these women have eligibility left and I’m now looking forward to seeing them play against each other again next year.

Why limit these athletes and their aggressiveness? Let these young women be themselves. Embrace that side of the game. These women are competitors. They can be fierce, they can be feminine and they can go out there and finish.

So, drop the double standard about how women athletes should conduct themselves on the court. And drop the perception regarding Black athletes being more aggressive, more ghetto and thuggish.

LSU deserved to win this game because in the end they played better. They shot, rebounded and defended better. They were just the better team that day. If you walk it, you can talk it, and Iowa got walked that day.

The Tigers, including Angel Reese, are the champions. They are not hood or ghetto. They are a team of unapologetically Black, young, competitive, record-breaking women — and now we all can see it.