The 1980s were a bad time to be a Burt County sparrow. My cousin and I, with our pre-teen rambunctiousness, grabbed handfuls of .22 LR bullets (now called rounds), pistols and rifles from the pantry and mounted our trusty steeds, Princess and Duke. The mission: to kill boredom.

Our guns were essentially toys, but alluringly came with an adult-like responsibility. It was not a gun-culture per se, it was a culture that happened to include guns. When I take my daughters shooting, I’ll admit, there is a nostalgia for that pre-helmet, no seatbelt, gun-toting childhood, to walk Elm Creek and do our duty to control the dirt clod, tin can and sparrow populations. My daughters won’t have that experience, but they’ll have their own. To an extent, guns are a way to spend time together.

The main reason we go shooting, though, is so my girls can learn about guns and gun safety. Importantly, despite what crazy punditry claims, shooting a gun will almost certainly never be useful over the course of their lives in any important way — I pray. Gun safety and knowing the power of a firearm, on the other hand, is absolutely useful — maybe imperative — so as to be able to recognize improper handling of guns, and know how to react.

Maybe the larger concern I have as a father is that my girls could fall victim to an accidental shooting. Kids, especially young boys, who haven’t dealt with guns will be curious when they see one — and they will come across guns. Their curiosity coupled with gun ignorance is a dangerous recipe and a contributor to why guns have become the leading cause of deaths of kids and teens. Thus this lesson for my girls if they ever see someone handling a gun incorrectly — be it at a party, a mall, a school — is to remember one word: RUN! I don’t care what their friends, peers or teachers think. Their responsibility is to increase the distance between them and the danger immediately.

Radical leftists will blather on about taking everyone’s guns, and radical rightists won’t give an inch on even the easiest concessions regarding mental illness. Politics is too broken to reasonably expect Don Bacon, Pete Ricketts, Deb Fischer or even our Legislature to make guns a less penetrating problem in our society. All perfectly good people, but I’m not staking the lives of my daughters on their ability to affect meaningful change. Sorry, but this is a special interest world, and those interests and the respective radicalized political base stand as our proxy. They are the priority. It might not be a bad idea to search elsewhere for a solution.

Take a moment to imagine a world where there are no good people with guns. This is a world in which the bully always wins. And unless you are prepared to live in a world where the Putins on the playground always get their way by force, then you understand that getting rid of all guns is as dumb as it is impossible.

Contrast that with a world where any citizen can get any gun just because they want to. By and large, this is today’s USA. This, theoretically, protects us from a “Red Dawn” scenario and shows that freedom still has a solid footing here. That’s good. The downside is horrid, though — the unnecessary death of innocent people all the time at the hands of evil people. And still, there is not enough political pressure to overcome radicalized interests.

Alas, with the passage of LB 77 we can reasonably expect that more untrained carriers will produce more unsafe moments, whether by accidents or criminal violence. It is what it is. Please don’t let yourself act surprised that there is no government solution on the horizon.

So, here’s a pragmatic message to the kids out there: Learn more about guns … and learn how to run!