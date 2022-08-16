Column: A school shooter in the Omaha area would be met with a unified, effective response

The tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, last May where an active shooter killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School may be on the minds of many parents as we start another school year. Today’s column focuses on the critical law enforcement errors and failures that occurred in Uvalde and why I believe such missteps would not happen in the Omaha metro Area.

The shortcomings of the disastrous law enforcement response in Uvalde are thoroughly documented in a publicly available interim report entitled “Texas House of Representatives Investigative Committee on the Robb Elementary Shooting“ published on July 17, 2022. Before delving into the flaws of the law enforcement response, it is important to note the Texas House Report also documents shocking failures on the part of school officials and lost opportunities to potentially prevent the tragedy.

According to the report, Robb Elementary School had safeguards and active shooter procedures in place; however, school staff had developed a culture of complacency around such measures. For example, some teachers frequently left doors unlocked or propped open in violation of school policy for the sake of convenience. Teachers also used magnets to prevent doors from latching and, due to a shortage of keys, substitute teachers were often instructed to circumvent locks by using the “magnet system.” Known problems with malfunctioning doors and locks were not properly reported to school maintenance personnel and went unaddressed. There were also issues with the school’s emergency alert system, including desensitization of staff to alerts due to a high number of alarms unrelated to active shooters and failure to receive alerts due to poor wi-fi coverage or staff mobile phones being turned off or not carried.

Additionally, the Texas House Report documents striking failures by the shooter’s family, friends and school system to deal with his obvious mental health issues. School officials had identified him as an “at-risk” student, yet he received no special services. He was severely bullied during his fourth-grade year and it is likely not a coincidence that most of the shootings took place in his former fourth grade classroom. A former girlfriend described him as lonely, depressed and constantly teased by others who called him a “school shooter.” His social media usernames and his email address reflected themes of confrontation and revenge. Despite these and many other warning signs, he never received any mental health assistance or intervention.

The Texas House Report devotes more than 20 pages to the law enforcement response and failures; however, the problems with the law enforcement response can be synopsized into four categories: poor leadership, poor communications, a lack of situational awareness and failure to follow established protocol for active shooter incidents. Moreover, each of these flaws compounded the others resulting in a tragic confluence of failures.

The leadership problems started with the school district’s police chief, but many other law enforcement officials contributed to total failure of leadership. The report revealed that most of the 376 officers who responded to the incident were from state and federal agencies or neighboring jurisdictions. There were also 25 Uvalde police officers and 16 from the Uvalde sheriff’s office. The school district police force had only five officers at the scene.

The school district police chief should have been the incident commander according to the school’s emergency plan; however, he acted like a responding, front-line officer. He entered the building along with the first arriving officers at the scene and stayed inside. He never took charge of the overall response nor did he transfer incident command to another agency commander. Command officers from other agencies could have filled the leadership void but none did so despite obvious deficiencies in command and control at the scene.

An incident command post was never established. Different groups of officers were unable to communicate with each other resulting in a lack of situational awareness — no one had a big-picture view of what was happening. The result was scores of officers waiting on orders to act while some officers tried to initiate uncoordinated, individual efforts, which were ineffective. The collective response was completely contrary to established protocols for active shooter situations.

Such a total breakdown of command and control is highly unlikely to occur among Omaha metro area law enforcement agencies. Omaha area law enforcement agencies are not only well-trained, but also regularly practice active shooter response tactics in multi-agency exercises. These exercises include fire and emergency medical services because Omaha area public safety agencies embrace the “rescue task force” concept where efforts to rescue victims and provide immediate, life-saving care take place simultaneously with law enforcement efforts to address the active shooter.

The Omaha Police Department (OPD) and Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office have regularly conducted multi-agency active shooter exercises and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is planning an upcoming exercise. Exercises have been conducted at school, college and business venues and involved leaders from those host institutions. Omaha area law enforcement agencies actively maintain a dialog with school officials to prepare and plan for active shooter situations.

OPD has also implemented a Threat Incident Prevention System through which citizens can report potential threats. A Threat Assessment Team consisting of law enforcement, school administrators and subject matter experts thoroughly assesses threats and provides appropriate, immediate responses.

All school districts in Nebraska also have access to the “Safe2Help Nebraska” program where anonymous reports of threats to schools, domestic violence, bullying and drug abuse can be made through a mobile phone app, website or toll-free call. Trained crisis counselors are standing by 24/7/365 to respond to reports, conduct threat assessments, and initiate an appropriate response.

The Omaha Police Department has proven, real-world active shooter response experience from the 2007 Von Maur department store shooting where eight people were killed and four others injured. I had the privilege of receiving a law enforcement briefing on the incident which included store security camera video of the police response. Omaha officers acted decisively, courageously and adhered to accepted protocols, tactics and best practices. Moreover, the department has leveraged their experience to enhance training, equipment and response capabilities for active shooter scenarios.

In addition to extensive training, exercises and experience, Omaha area law enforcement agency leaders have strong interagency relationships. Many attend monthly meetings of the Omaha Metro Police Chiefs Association, an organization which has representation from virtually all municipal, county, state and federal law enforcement agencies in the area. Key law enforcement leaders from throughout Nebraska also belong to the FBI National Academy Associates of Nebraska, which meets twice a year to provide executive level training and networking opportunities. The Police Chiefs Association of Nebraska and the Nebraska Sheriff’s Association also hold regular meetings. As a result, law enforcement agency leaders in the Omaha area and throughout Nebraska have well established relationships facilitating communication and collaboration.

I am confident a school active shooter incident in the Omaha area would be met with a coordinated, unified and effective law enforcement response. Parents in the Omaha area can take some comfort in knowing that school and law enforcement officials are proactively and collaboratively working to ensure the safety of our children.