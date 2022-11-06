Column: Black women will seek reproductive justice when legislative session reconvenes

In June, the Supreme Court stripped away the landmark ruling that made access to an abortion a federal right in the United States. With the overturning of Roe v. Wade — a right that has been in place for my entire life — the states get to decide their own abortion bans and restrictions to reproductive rights.

Here in Nebraska, the 49-member legislature will seek 33 votes when the session resumes to pass a ban or more restrictions. Notably, they are looking to put reproductive restrictions in place which will only affect the bodies of women and girls.

These restrictions will disproportionately affect poor women of color, particularly Black women, who already face higher risks of health complications or death related to pregnancy or childbirth. Taking away or restricting reproductive rights will likely lead to an even higher risk of health complications and mortality, higher teen pregnancy rates and increased financial burdens.

I grew up in a poor, predominately African American neighborhood where girls got pregnant at a young age — 12, 13 and 14 years old. Some were misguided, forced into unattainable situations or were latchkey kids (as they were called back in the day) who lacked supervision. These girls were and continue to be unheard and unprotected by society as a whole.

With harsher restrictions, the reproductive rights of these poor Black women and girls are once again being decided by wealthier White men who make up the state’s political class.

Poverty is a major contributor to maternal death and closely correlates with higher infant mortality rates. Black babies are two times more likely to die than any other race if they do not have a Black pediatrician. The reasons are multiple; structural racism, cultural bias and people simply not listening to Black patients. And in some instances, such as with Serena Williams, poverty isn’t the only factor for the bias, but race always is.

Case in point: In 2010, Williams was diagnosed with blood clots in her lungs and had been on medication for it up until she became pregnant. After giving birth to her daughter in 2017, Williams began to lose feeling in her legs. And her pain increased.

Although the hospital staff didn’t seem overly concerned, she insisted on getting tests to see if blood clots had formed while she was off her regular medication.

She kept demanding and her doctor finally agreed, the tests revealed that immediate surgery was necessary to keep the clots from reaching her lungs.

Being heard and appropriately treated was the difference between life or death for her. It raises the question: if she had been poor, would she have gotten the life-saving treatment she needed or would she continued to have been ignored?

When Black women are ready to deliver, they are often devalued and dismissed in medical rooms during and after the delivery, making them nearly three times more likely to die of pregnancy or delivery complications. According to the CDC, in 2020, the maternal mortality rate for non-Hispanic Black women was 55.3 deaths per 100,000 live births, 2.9 times the rate for non-Hispanic White women.

When you combine poor health, lack of income, lack of access and the stress of being Black in this country, the result is premature mortality.

On top of the mortality rates, the United States has no paid family leave, no free child care, no decent minimum wage, no universal health care, no logical reform on gun control, and therefore no guarantee of a decent life after exodus from the womb.

People who consider it a moral imperative to protect the lives of unborn children should also find it necessary to support the well-being of over 3 million Black children born into poverty.

But that is not the case. They are only pro-life until the poor Black child is born, and then their interest becomes nonexistent.

The young girls in my neighborhood have limited access to health care and a lack of choices for effective birth control. Furthermore, schools in impoverished neighborhoods often have ineffective or inadequate sex education.

So, when these young girls bring a child into the world, both mother and child are not getting the support they need from the government or their communities.

Justices and lawmakers who supported the ruling this summer have the privilege of wealth and class that will make it unlikely they’ll ever have to feel the effect of these laws — but Black women will.

If you are a Black woman in a conservative state that already limits access to abortions, you are far more likely than a White woman to have one. And by allowing states to further restrict or even ban abortions, these women, who already face limited access to health care, will bear the brunt of it.

The argument being made by pro-life supporters is that only a mere 1% of abortions occurred in the U.S. because of incest or rape.

New data released by the Guttmacher Institute, a nonprofit that studies abortion laws, states that in 2020, 930,160 abortions were performed nationwide. So, that means more than 9,300 women and girls received an abortion due to being the victim of a violent act — incest or rape.

If abortions are outlawed, those same women will likely have the hardest time traveling to distant parts of the country to terminate pregnancies or raising children born into poverty that they will struggle to provide for. Those who claim to be pro-life should also advocate for a healthcare system that guarantees support for Black mothers and babies most at-risk due to the overturning of Roe.

For my entire life, women have had the right to choose to terminate a pregnancy without needing to justify it, giving some a chance to pursue their educational goals, career aspirations and start families when they were in stable situations. And some have exercised that right simply just to live. Staunch pro-lifers appear to be fine with abortion when the need is to make a political statement (win a senate race), but they’re not fine with a woman needing it to save her own life.

By being a Unicameral, Nebraska is unique in that we have a problem-solving legislature. However, the problem they need to solve is how to stay out of the decisions regarding women’s bodies and keeping reproductive rights in place for all.

And if we’re talking about reducing the disparities of Black maternal health and reproductive health, then let Black women lead that discussion. What we seek is reproductive justice, which is the human right to maintain personal bodily autonomy, have children or not have children, and parent the children we have in safe and sustainable communities.

In order to reduce these disparities, Nebraska needs to put our issues — the issues of Black women — in the forefront.

Legislators in this state need to approach how they restrict reproductive rights the same way this country approaches red flag laws in relation to gun reform —which is carefully and with a high bar.

Therefore, protecting unborn Black babies must include protecting under-resourced Black women who already are parents or will become parents, including expecting mothers in poverty who are three times more likely to die from health complications due to pregnancy and in childbirth.