COMMUNITY COLUMNIST

Column: Blackshirts go to the best players, but they have to be earned

  • 0

One the things I love about the holidays is catching up on news with friends and relatives. The topics can range anywhere from politics to sports, funerals to job promotions. We move effortlessly from topic to topic.

These past holidays were no different. Because I’m a former Husker football player, I usually get a few questions about the team. What started the talk this time was my cousin, Tim, commenting on former Nebraska Interim Coach Micky Joseph’s remark about the defensive players’ Blackshirts tradition having become a nuisance. It made me think back to when I played and how important they were to team morale and promoting competition.

Looking at me, he asked, “What do you think?” In case you’re not familiar with the term Blackshirt, it refers to the first team defensive players. The defensive players wear white practice pants and a white practice shirt. The coaches assign colored pullover jerseys to denote a player’s rank. For example, wearing a green pullover is equivalent to being on the third team. A gold pullover is for second team players. And a black shirt is for first team players.

georgemills (copy)

George Mills, Community Columnist

Once the depth chart is established, a green shirt, for example, sets his sights on the gold shirt player in front of him with the goal of outplaying him. This is so he can be awarded the other player’s gold shirt and corresponding spot on the depth chart. A gold shirt player wants to outplay the person in front of him and take his black shirt.

The coaches were always evaluating players by watching practice and game films and making changes to the depth chart. It created competition, which is the key to improvement. I remember watching whoever I was competing with to evaluate their performance and see if I had a chance to move past them on the depth chart. The 1970s competition was tough, and it was hard to move past someone on the depth chart. I was a defensive tackle and I backed up John Dutton. He was a first-round draft choice and played 10 years for the Dallas Cowboys. He was part of the Fearsome Foursome. Willie Harper was a star defensive end. He played 10 years for the San Francisco 49ers. Our middle guard was Outland Trophy winner Rich Glover, who also played in the NFL. Tom Ruud and Bob Nelson were linebackers in my class. Ruud was a first-round draft choice and played for Buffalo and Cincinnati. Nelson was drafted in the second round and started at linebacker for the Oakland Raiders in two different Super Bowl games.

Back in the ’70s, if you wore a black shirt, you were potentially an NFL-caliber player. Wearing a black shirt was an honor. I remember the day I was awarded a black shirt — I was on cloud nine. Correspondingly, the day I was demoted and they took it away, I was demoralized. Which brings us back to Nebraska’s current situation. There aren’t enough NFL-caliber players on the team, which is indicative of their record the past few years.

The team with the biggest, fastest, strongest players is usually the team that wins. Anyone who has ever coached football learns that quickly. Bob Devaney and Tom Osborne were great recruiters, and the results speak for themselves.

The people leading the athletic department realize that and, with Athletic Director Trev Alberts — a former all-American linebacker — taking the lead, Nebraska is building for the future. We just hired a topflight football coach, Matt Rhule, who has hired topflight assistant coaches. And this summer, Nebraska will open a new state-of-the-art practice facility. It will have 315,000-square-feet and cost $165 million. I can just imagine some five-star recruit being impressed and asking, “where do I sign?”

So begins Nebraska’s fight to get back to the top tier of college football. We have a new coach, energetic assistants and a world-class practice facility. Should be a piece of cake. But the thing is, you never know the outcome in sports until you play the game.

George Mills is a former Douglas County Board member and Husker defensive lineman from the early 1970s who has a master’s degree in urban studies.

George Mills is a former Douglas County Board member and Husker defensive lineman from the early 1970s who has a master's degree in urban studies.

