Commonly known as The Bill of Rights, the first 10 amendments to the U.S. Constitution are vital to the health of a free and fair democracy. The first of these amendments provides that, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof …” It also protects freedom of speech, the press, peaceful assembly and the right to petition the government for redress of grievances.

Throughout American history, the proper relationship between church and state has been the subject of intense debate. In colonial America, most western European immigrants were protestants. However, the new Americans included true believers from a wide variety of backgrounds and beliefs, including Judaism, Catholicism and Islam. Notwithstanding widely divergent opinions about religion in the original 13 colonies, approval of the Bill of Rights by Congress in 1789 and later ratification by the colonies, codified the First Amendment to provide for religious liberty and prohibit a state-mandated religion.

Despite the long-standing guarantee of religious freedom in this country, increasing numbers of Americans are beginning to embrace Christian nationalism — the belief that the United States should be a Christian nation. But the Pew poll also notes that Americans’ views of what it means to be a Christian nation are wide-ranging and often ambiguous. For some respondents, the designation means the subtle presence of Christian beliefs, with the values of charity and kindness embedded in everyday life, or a general belief in something bigger than themselves.

Today, more and more religious and right-leaning political leaders are embracing the Christian nationalist label, and some even dispute the idea that the country’s founders wanted a separation of church and state. Some Republicans even favor declaring the United States a Christian nation. In 2022, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene made waves on social media, when she claimed Republicans should proudly embrace Christian nationalism.

ReAwaken America is a Christian nationalist group. Retired Army three-star general and former White House advisor Michael Flynn launched the group a few months after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol did not overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Since early last year, the ReAwaken America Tour has carried its message of a country under siege to tens of thousands of people throughout the U.S. The tour serves as a traveling roadshow and recruitment tool for an ascendant Christian nationalist movement. The tour wraps itself in the movement’s own definition of God, patriotism and politics to increase its power and influence within the Republican Party. Grievance and contempt for government institutions are regular themes.

On the other side of the debate, many Americans, including the leaders of many Christian churches, have pushed back against Christian nationalism. They have called it a “danger” to the country. “Christian nationalism really undermines and attacks foundational values in American democracy. And that is a promise of religious freedoms for all,” said Amanda Tyler, executive director of the Baptist Joint Committee that advocates for religious freedom.

Americans United for Separation of Church and State is another opponent of Christian nationalism, which supports tenets such as:

Religious freedom protects everyone’s right to believe, or not believe, if they don’t harm others.

The “wall of separation between church and state” is an American original. It is an American invention which was born in the Enlightenment.

Religious extremists and their lawmaker allies want to force everyone to live according to their beliefs.

Christian nationalism is a deadly virus in the American body politic. Claiming that America is a Christian nation is not only false, but also antithetical to the multi-religious heritage of our country. As our focus turns toward the 2024 election season, voters should oppose those politicians who promote a divisive un-American Christian nationalist message.