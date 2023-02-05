One of my earliest memories is the funeral of President Kennedy. A few months later, after The Beatles played “The Ed Sullivan Show” in 1964, Americans’ trust that their government would “do what is right just about always/most of the time,” peaked at 77%. Since then, according to PEW Research, it has slid to a paltry 20%.
While confidence rose under Reagan and Clinton, today, left-leaning political moderates are the most trustful of their government (32%) while conservatives bottom out at 7%.
Robert Putnam’s landmark study, “Bowling Alone” documented how, over the past 72 years, Americans have become increasingly isolated and, consequently, less trusting of government, society and each other. He argues that the lack of social engagement has created a crisis of trust and declining civic engagement.
Since 1995, undergraduates at Bellevue University have taken a course on citizenship and founding principles. Today, the Kirkpatrick Signature Series helps over 2,000 students a year learn about their government and the importance of engaged citizenship.
“No, I’ll stand my ground: I won’t be turned around. And I’ll keep this world from draggin’ me down, but I won’t back down.” — Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
In 2016, a small group got together to implement Putnam’s ideas by forming The Omaha Free Speech Society. By bringing people together to discuss important political and social issues, we got to know our neighbors, practice verbalizing complex ideas, rebuild trust and share coffee and donuts. The group is older, predominately white and politically moderate. We would welcome, and be better served by, any facet of diversity.
With more than 500 online members and approximately 75 regular attenders, the group recently gathered to start its seventh year. To mark the occasion, small groups explored the question, “What are the top three concerns that government actually could and should address over the next two years?” Using a caucus-style format, the membership ranked education, immigration and dark money as the top issues.
“Well, I won’t back down. You could stand me up at the gates of Hell, but I won’t back down.”
Local businessman, Jeremy Aspen argued that K-12 education needs to move from STEM to STEAM (science, technology, arts, engineering and math). “As technology progresses, we need more creative thinkers” opined Aspen. Dr. Don Frey added, “With instantaneous access to facts, students need to learn critical thinking so they can synthesize ideas and make good decisions.” Noting that earlier in the week, four Nebraska school district superintendents had resigned, Susan Laughlin discussed the challenging environment for teachers and administrators. “Public educators went from dealing with COVID and learning to teach online to becoming the targets of unfair criticism from overly aggressive parents.”
In regard to immigration, “Things are mess on the border. I don’t know how (immigration) can be managed when neither party seems willing to sit down and discuss solutions,” said one guest. While issue gridlock plays well among partisans, sensible immigration laws addressing economic and security concerns would benefit all Americans.
“Well, I know what’s right: I got just one life. In a world that keeps on pushin’ me around, I’ll stand my ground. And I won’t back down.”
Finally, the lack of transparency in governance was discussed. Concerns ranged from one member’s concern about, “the 2023 Cornhusker Kick Back” to the negative influences of (dark) money in politics. Many felt money allowed a select few to raise the financial and emotional costs of politics, thereby pricing otherwise viable candidates and ideas out of office. The previous month, Congressman Don Bacon’s Campaign Manager Derek Oden and Mike Forsyth of Common Cause Nebraska discussed the 2022 midterm election. Tracy Zaiss led a discussion which was heavily critical of negative campaign ads and anonymous PAC money.
“Hey baby, there ain’t no easy way out. But I won’t back down.”
The Free Speech Society may or may not successfully chip away at some of the problems facing America, but it’s one of many attempts to mold a better world for future generations. It also beckons those seeking healthy bipartisan discussions.
Perhaps, if we griped less, trusted more, listened and followed the lead of America’s Greatest Generation by rolling up our sleeves, we could make progress when, seemingly, so many want America’s model of self-governance to fail. As Coach Monlux tells his top-ranked Bellevue University baseball players, “Don’t stop believing.”
Indeed, don’t stop.
"If you’ve walked into a voting booth and thought, I don’t like either of these candidates, you may be moderate. Don’t worry, most voters are."