When I was a kid growing up in the 1980s, I loved riding the bus to school. The bus was where kids were king. My ride from North Omaha to “way out west,” as we inner-city kids called it, took nearly 45 minutes — even longer when old school Nebraska weather kicked in.

It was a daily escape from home and school. An in-between time to be your own person. The bus ride to school served so many purposes for its riders. Homework not done? Do it on the bus. Didn’t get enough sleep? Do it on the bus. No time to eat in the morning? Pack it up or stop at the corner store in the morning and eat it on the bus. This one was important because by the time we lower-income, primarily African American students rode the bus to these majority-white neighborhood schools, breakfast was over. So, if you were unable to eat at home or on the bus, you remained hungry until lunchtime.

I attended Omaha Public Schools through my entire academic career. I walked, caught the school bus and in high school, caught the city bus or got to school the best way I could. My parents, along with most of the parents in my neighborhood whose children rode the bus, did not always have reliable transportation to get us to school themselves. This is a problem that still remains today for lower-income students in impoverished neighborhoods.

OPS began busing in 1976 as a consequence to a lawsuit, ending it in 1999 when the district replaced it with a system of primarily neighborhood schools and magnet schools. We took the bus “way out west” in an effort to broaden our educational opportunities across lines of race.

During the time I rode the bus, it was a mandatory solution to address racial segregation. Along with broadening our educational opportunities, we also experienced the culture-shock of seeing palatial homes in immaculate neighborhoods. The children in those houses could simply hop the fences that surrounded their lush green lawns with playsets in the back, and make their way into the school. They could do in mere minutes what sometimes took me more than an hour to do.

All of my children have attended OPS as well. I fully understand the logistics it takes to get a child to school. For me, public school means public input. It also means public involvement and it should also mean public funds, because getting a school bus to a public school still broadens educational opportunities across racial lines. And that should not be limited.

But in fact, school transportation is about to get harder for some OPS families.

Starting in the 2023-24 school year, roughly 3,000 more students will be without transportation due to the changes. OPS is increasing the home-to-school distance needed to be eligible for transportation from 1 mile to 1.5 miles for elementary students and 1.5 miles to 2 miles for middle school students. Changes to the high school attendance boundaries already went into effect in the fall of 2022 to coincide with the opening of two new high schools in the district; thousands of students were removed from bus routes then. And now, here we are again.

The new guidelines will reduce the number of bus routes from 228 to roughly 175, according to the district.

Before deciding to eliminate transportation for students, particularly for students of color in low-income neighborhoods, I believe they could have involved the City of Omaha and used the Metro buses to help get kids to school. Metro Transit currently officers free transit access for K-12 students, which provides free bus, MOBY and ORBT rides during Metro’s regular service hours. That program started in May 2021. Metro has credited its partnership with the OPS for the continuation of the program. They should partner up again to solve this problem.

OPS officials have said the new guidelines won’t disproportionately affect lower-income neighborhoods, but that is not correct.

I don’t think the district takes into account how these students’ psychological, physical and emotional well-being may be impacted by having to walk further through those areas. There are far fewer palatial houses and more abandoned ones. The sense of despair and hopelessness will disrupt a child’s sense of well-being, affecting the stressors in their lives and further highlighting their family’s financial issues. It makes them think: “What’s the point?” Instead of going to school, they may end up going into one of those abandoned homes and skipping school all together. They may be pulled or guided or forced into something nefarious and unsafe. These kids are distracted from learning before they even get to school — and they also may not have had breakfast.

In some parts of the city that are more affluent than where I grew up, more students own or have access to their own transportation. Their parents may have multiple modes of transportation as well.

Consider the family that can’t afford a car at all. Should that family be left with fewer options after the OPS transportation changes? Should their children have to walk to a neighborhood school that may offer fewer educational opportunities, while other children in advantaged neighborhoods continue to have more options?

In my opinion, every OPS student who requests a bus ride should be able to have one, regardless of their school selection. It is public school, so maybe it is time for the district to work with the City of Omaha to further incorporate public transportation as part of the solution.

The City of Omaha and area school districts received a windfall of federal COVID relief money in 2021. OPS alone received $194 million and the Omaha district received $112 million.

The cash comes from the $1.9 trillion relief package approved by Congress, which put few limits on how the money can be used. Cities could replace lost revenue, continue the COVID fight, support a range of community programs and work to boost economic recovery, such as with small-business loans or back-to-work incentives. Schools must reserve 20% of the money for summer programs and other efforts to address learning loss during last school year’s remote sessions, but otherwise have broad latitude.

A 2021 World-Herald editorial implored city and school leaders to think creatively and collaboratively about how to help children hit hard by the pandemic. We asked that the highest-impact, longest lasting use of the influx of tens of millions of dollars would come from being intensely focused on mitigating the pandemic’s impact on our collective future — our children.

OPS is not alone in the longstanding struggle to hire enough bus drivers. The Associated Press reported that schools across the nation have attempted to ease the problem by offering hiring bonuses, providing the training needed for a commercial driver’s license and increasing hourly pay to attract more drivers.

But making the bus routes smaller so you have fewer passengers doesn’t fix the problem. It makes it harder for students who live outside the bus route to get to school at all.

One of the biggest strengths of the largest school district in the state has been its realization and support of diversity and the abundance of opportunities for all students.

If the primary focus of OPS is to broaden academic achievement for the young people it serves, then let’s start by making sure we get all of them to school.