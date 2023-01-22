Column: Everyday Nebraskans dreamed with Dr. King

As this nation pauses in remembrance of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s 94th birthday, the renowned civil rights leader’s “I Have a Dream” speech is often evoked.

The famous speech, which many refer to as the greatest oration of modern history, was given at the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, held on Aug. 28, 1963 at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. Along with Dr. King, the peaceful protest was organized by A. Philip Randolph, founder of the Negro American Labor Council (NACL) and several other national organizations representing a broad spectrum of race, age and religion.

The event drew over 250,000 Americans from every corner

of the nation, including Nebraska.

Dan Goodwin, Sr. was one Nebraskan who was compelled to make the journey. He recalls sitting next to Rev. Thompson, a local minister, on the airplane ride to D.C.

“I just needed to go. I felt it was so important with all of the crap that was going on,” said Goodwin.

As a barber living in segregated North Omaha in 1963, Goodwin personally identified with King’s call for jobs and freedom.

Unemployment was high and although he’d spent four years driving forklifts, dump trucks and semi-trucks in the U.S. Navy, he was told that he was “too young” when he applied for jobs as a 21-year-old veteran of the Korean War. After hearing that excuse repeatedly, he realized “too young” meant “too Black.”

Although Goodwin refused to allow racism to define how he navigated Omaha, he distinctly recalls one of many times, as a law-abiding citizen, he was harassed by police.

“I was driving next to a cop car and we both stared at one another. The next thing I know, I was being pulled over and the police asked to search my car. When I asked the officer if he had a search warrant, he pulled out a shotgun and held it to my head and said, ‘This is all the warrant I need.’ When I got out of the car, the officer shoved the shotgun barrel into my stomach. My younger brother David and I were taken down to the station and eventually released without charges. At least we didn’t get our heads busted.”

But the March on Washington was an opportunity for Blacks and whites to come together and dream for a better America.

Goodwin recalls the event evoking a sense of pride, “I felt proud of the way Black people were together and we owned the day.”

The history of everyday Nebraskans is woven throughout a greater tapestry of American history which cannot be dismantled by dissenting policy or perspectives.

The fight for freedom, civil liberties and equality is etched in stone by our individual and collective experiences that, when compiled, retold and reflected upon, uniquely stem from various cultures and ethnicities (Black, European, Indigenous, Latino and Asian) — but are collectively American.