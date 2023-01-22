 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COMMUNITY COLUMNIST

Column: Everyday Nebraskans dreamed with Dr. King

  • 0

As this nation pauses in remembrance of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s 94th birthday, the renowned civil rights leader’s “I Have a Dream” speech is often evoked.

The famous speech, which many refer to as the greatest oration of modern history, was given at the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, held on Aug. 28, 1963 at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. Along with Dr. King, the peaceful protest was organized by A. Philip Randolph, founder of the Negro American Labor Council (NACL) and several other national organizations representing a broad spectrum of race, age and religion.

LaVonya Goodwin mug (copy)

LaVonya Goodwin Community Columnist

The event drew over 250,000 Americans from every corner

of the nation, including Nebraska.

Dan Goodwin, Sr. was one Nebraskan who was compelled to make the journey. He recalls sitting next to Rev. Thompson, a local minister, on the airplane ride to D.C.

People are also reading…

“I just needed to go. I felt it was so important with all of the crap that was going on,” said Goodwin.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

As a barber living in segregated North Omaha in 1963, Goodwin personally identified with King’s call for jobs and freedom.

Unemployment was high and although he’d spent four years driving forklifts, dump trucks and semi-trucks in the U.S. Navy, he was told that he was “too young” when he applied for jobs as a 21-year-old veteran of the Korean War. After hearing that excuse repeatedly, he realized “too young” meant “too Black.”

Although Goodwin refused to allow racism to define how he navigated Omaha, he distinctly recalls one of many times, as a law-abiding citizen, he was harassed by police.

“I was driving next to a cop car and we both stared at one another. The next thing I know, I was being pulled over and the police asked to search my car. When I asked the officer if he had a search warrant, he pulled out a shotgun and held it to my head and said, ‘This is all the warrant I need.’ When I got out of the car, the officer shoved the shotgun barrel into my stomach. My younger brother David and I were taken down to the station and eventually released without charges. At least we didn’t get our heads busted.”

But the March on Washington was an opportunity for Blacks and whites to come together and dream for a better America.

Goodwin recalls the event evoking a sense of pride, “I felt proud of the way Black people were together and we owned the day.”

The history of everyday Nebraskans is woven throughout a greater tapestry of American history which cannot be dismantled by dissenting policy or perspectives.

The fight for freedom, civil liberties and equality is etched in stone by our individual and collective experiences that, when compiled, retold and reflected upon, uniquely stem from various cultures and ethnicities (Black, European, Indigenous, Latino and Asian) — but are collectively American.

Columns by Community Columnist LaVonya Goodwin

LaVonya Goodwin is an Omaha business owner and serves as board president and executive director of the North 24th Street Business Improvement District. She is the co-founder of Global Leadership Group Omaha and enjoys uplifting Nebraska through civic engagement.

LaVonya Goodwin: North Omaha infrastructure, a legacy of redlining, needs help
Columnists

LaVonya Goodwin: North Omaha infrastructure, a legacy of redlining, needs help

  • LaVonya Goodwin Community Columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

Sidewalks crater, bus shelters don't exist, buildings need more in repair than they are worth. Read more from community columnist LaVonya Goodwin.

LaVonya Goodwin: Take one hour to make an environmental impact in your neighborhood
Columnists

LaVonya Goodwin: Take one hour to make an environmental impact in your neighborhood

  • LaVonya Goodwin Community Columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

A columnist issues a challenge to Nebraskans to find ways to clean up, recycle, compost and mow to improve their communities.  

LaVonya Goodwin: The seeds are planted; you can see progress growing on North 24th Street
Columnists

LaVonya Goodwin: The seeds are planted; you can see progress growing on North 24th Street

  • LaVonya Goodwin Community Columnist
  • Updated
  • 0

Revitalization is hard work, and there is a lane for everyone: Civic leaders, government officials, residents, community organizers, private businesses, churches and philanthropy all have a part to play.

LaVonya Goodwin serves as the Board President of the North 24th Street Business Improvement District and is the co-founder of Global Leadership Group Omaha. This article reflects her personal views and opinions. Email LaVonya a lavonya@globalleadershipgroupomaha.org to learn more about her civic engagement work and how you can get involved.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Richard Kyte: A life without risk isn't worth living

Richard Kyte: A life without risk isn't worth living

Commentary: The kind of person who says that football is a “violent spectacle” that has “no place” in our society is someone who has conveniently forgotten that people put their lives at risk every day, sometimes to secure some economic benefit but often for what seems to be no reason at all.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert