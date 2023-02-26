The purpose of Black History Month is a celebration of African-Americans and their contributions to society. But in reality, African Americans have made far too many contributions to this country to squeeze into one month — let alone the shortest month of the year.

Black history is American history and should be part of what is taught in all K-12 classrooms year-round.

It’s important to learn about the complete history of this country, which includes the reality of race in the United States. But there is much debate over how to study and teach about racism in America, past and present. I believe history is there to learn from, so that the mistakes of the past are not repeated.

Let’s be clear, when I speak of teaching Black history, I am not talking about Critical Race Theory. Because CRT — an academic theory contending that American laws and institutions are systemically racist — is not actually being taught in Ki12 schools. It is a college-level elective course. So, I leave it to politicians to use that discussion as divisive, misinformed talking points to incite fear and anger. If America was particularly proud of all of its history, I don’t think there would be so much anger about learning it.

What I am speaking of is the history of America that would actually be taught in school. As our nation continues to struggle with racial inequality, we must understand how history has impacted the present.

I learned very little Black history in the Omaha Public Schools during elementary grades. For instance, none of my teachers taught me that Malcolm X had been born in Omaha, just like me.

I didn’t know Malcolm X was from here until I read his autobiography when I was 13 years old. Of course, it wasn’t a reading assignment for school. I read it because I was a young Black girl who enjoyed reading and had a thirst for knowledge about my own culture.

My public school education provided me with a lot of inaccurate or incomplete history: about Christopher Columbus; about Native Americans; about how this country was built. But not one of my elementary or middle school teachers took the time to teach me that one of the most influential civil rights leaders in the world was from Omaha — not even during the shortest month of the year.

I see nothing wrong with learning about different races as early as kindergarten. I see nothing wrong with learning about this country’s history of racial violence, gerrymandering and school segregation in middle school. As I’ve written previously, I was bussed to a west Omaha school as a consequence of a lawsuit prompted by school segregation. Why couldn’t I have learned the reason that I was bussed at that time? I see nothing wrong with learning about interracial marriage bans and redlining in high school. These things are all part of America’s story — and Nebraska’s.

Nearly 70 years since the Supreme Court’s Brown vs. Board of Education decision ended racial segregation in schools, most Black history lessons taught across America remain insufficient and under attack. Again, why?

An Education Week analysis found that since 2021, 14 states have imposed restrictions through legislation, executive actions or commission votes on how teachers can discuss racism or sexism. In addition, 35 states have introduced bills or taken other steps toward such restrictions.

Across the nation, elementary school teachers, administrators and college professors have faced fines, physical threats, and fear of firing because of this organized push to remove classroom discussions of the history of race in America.

Here in Nebraska, State Sen. Dave Murman of Glenvil introduced Legislative Bill 374, dubbed the “Parents’ Bill of Rights and Academic Transparency Act.”

The bill Murman introduced last month would expand parents’ opportunities to challenge schools about learning materials they consider inappropriate.

One part of the bill prohibits instruction that promotes the idea that members of a specific race are “inherently inferior or superior,” or “bear collective guilt and are inherently responsible for actions committed in the past by other members of the same race.”

“(The bill) won’t allow racism to be taught in schools,” Murman said.

However, isn’t racism already taught in schools if only one side of the story is told? Not telling the true story of Columbus or Native Americans or Black Americans is itself a form of racism and revisionist history.

Are people scared of history? Could it be that our actual history is a mirror — and some don’t like the reflection of shame they see?

There was a time in this country when it was illegal for my ancestors to educate themselves. Now, politicians want to tell my children that they can’t learn about the plight of their ancestors and the atrocities that took place in this country. And it’s worse than that, because they want to prohibit all children from learning those things as well.

The goal of education is enlightenment. So as Black History Month winds down, let’s continue to educate in our classrooms. Educators should shed more light on the experience of Black people in this country, because it is a part of a real, greater history. The whole truth of our history deserves to be in K-12 curriculums continuously in order to understand how it resonates today.