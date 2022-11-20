Column: Free radicals and the destruction of American democracy

As you may recall from high school chemistry or health sciences, free radicals are atoms, molecules or ions that have an unpaired electron that makes them very reactive with other healthy cells. This damages tissue and ultimately causes cancer and other such maladies.

Over time, this accumulation outpaces the body’s ability to repair itself and the death cycle begins. It’s aging, the gradual accumulation of damage caused by free radical oxygen (O

). “

” connotes a “radical” in chemistry. What I want to demonstrate here is that radicals of the flesh have a lot in common with radicals of the mind.

Political, specifically partisan radicals (R

and D

’s), essentially do the same thing to the fabric of American democracy. They are inspired by fear and so reactive with other people that not just personal relationships are damaged, but so are the political parties they’ve taken over, maybe irreparably.

As radicals become more prominent within a party, they fail to affect popular change or gain devotees at large. They intensify their hive-like energies on purification of the tribe and attack otherwise perfectly reliable members and treat them as enemies. They are a perfect analogy to free radicals breaking down healthy cells, turning the body on itself.

At the risk of sounding banal, cancer has to be removed. There’s simply no other reasonable path to hope or health. The country’s well-being may very well depend on letting at least one of the damaged major political parties (that includes yours) fade the way of the Whigs, so politics can restructure into something more useful to the electorate, a force to protect democracy. It cannot happen until some of us who are less-radicalized are repulsed by our partisan group and more dedicated to giving our children the America we inherited.

The peppering of really poor quality candidates around the country this last campaign season demonstrates the apoplectic nature of politics brought on by radicalization. These are death throes. Fairly recently, prominent Republicans and Democrats have come together to create the Forward Party as an alternative, a safe haven for reason. It is too early to tell whether it can deliver on its promise as a party open to fiscal conservatism and social liberalism, but it’s not too early to recognize it’s exactly what we need in order to escape this craziness.

It is time to accept that the left vs. right ideals we were fighting for are less important because the cost of inaction could be losing American democracy, or dare I say, even America itself. The traitors who are calling for a civil war need to be eliminated from the power structure of our political system, to be vivisected from relevance and relegated to minority-stakeholders so the rest of us can proceed without the stress of crazy people having disproportionate power over our lives.

As a registered Republican for these past 32 years, even an activist, it’s not a decision I’ll make lightly, but it is one I am willing to consider if it offers any chance my daughters can inherit the America we love. Lord knows the R

and D

parties aren’t doing anything to save it. They’re too wrapped up building a safe space to protect themselves from the boogeymen of their invented opposition.

Radicalized oxygen (O

) does to its host what R

’s and D

’s are doing to America: they’ve become too decrepit and demented to be useful. It is a matter of time before their treachery takes our children’s future down with their violence-beckoning, schizophrenic conspiracies and wokeness. That one — or both major parties — might die for their inability to adapt to a less paranoid electorate cannot matter to us. Whatever the alternative ends up being, one thing is certain: non-radicals from both sides of the aisle must speak loudly and serve as surgeons to remove this growing radical-caused cancer.

We have a choice: to let the diseased political parties die or let them kill America.