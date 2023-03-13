Even as spring brings signs of hope and new growth to the metro, many of our neighbors are still struggling to make ends meet and provide for their families.

While we have relatively low poverty rates in the Omaha-Council Bluffs metro — unfortunately, our percentage of working poor is among the worst in the country. Data from the U.S. Census shows that nearly 70% of households in poverty in our metro include at least one worker.

In other words, we have more working families living in poverty than almost anywhere else in the country. What might the shape of our community be in the future if we don’t address this now?

Right now, the highest inflation we’ve seen in decades, coupled with lingering effects of the pandemic, is making it harder for those individuals to even provide the essential items their families need such as food, a safe place to live, hygiene products and more. Each day, people who have never had to ask for help before are showing up at the doors of local nonprofit organizations looking for assistance.

So, we are asking you to consider joining us in supporting Goodfellows to help these hard-working individuals who are struggling now and need a helping hand to get back on their feet and start moving forward. We are so grateful for the incredible caring spirit in our community and to those who have already donated to Goodfellows this year — but the need still exists in our community. That’s why your support is so vital for this year’s campaign.

Founded in the 1890s, the Goodfellows program exists to provide one-time emergency assistance and needed support to people in crisis across the metro and the state of Nebraska. Last year, the program:

• Assisted more than 2,865 families by granting emergency assistance to those at risk of having their utilities shut off or being evicted from their homes;

• Provided 1,400 meal vouchers for families; and

• Helped more than 300 school-aged children get hats, coats, shoes and other necessary clothing items.

You can see more about the impact made, thanks to our community’s generosity, at unitedwaymidlands.org/goodfellowsimpact.

Since 2020, the Omaha World-Herald and United Way of the Midlands have partnered together to administer the Goodfellows program — allowing each organization to focus on what they do best. The Omaha World-Herald continues to share the inspiring, rich stories and history of the charity, while United Way raises funds and thoughtfully invests them back into the community where they can make the greatest impact.

In addition, the World-Herald helps to cover the administrative costs of the program, allowing more of your donation to provide direct support to those who can use a helping hand during their time of need.

From $5 or $20 to $1,000 ... a gift of any size can truly make a difference to someone looking for a little assistance to get back on track. To support Goodfellows, you can donate online at goodfellowsomaha.com or by mail at Goodfellows, c/o United Way of the Midlands, 2201 Farnam St., Suite 200, Omaha, NE 68102.

Recovery and rebuilding from a crisis situation takes time. We know if we join together and support Goodfellows, we can lift up our fellow neighbors and help them build a brighter future for themselves and their families.

Photos: The Goodfellows fund through the years 1926 1936 1938 1938 1939 1939 1939 1941 1941 1941 1942 1948 1948 1948 1951 1953 1953 1957 1960 1962 1962 1963 1963 1965 1968 1969 1974 1975 1975 1976 1976 1976 1978 1978 1982 1982 1982 1988 1989 1989 1989 1991 1991 1991 1992 1994 1994 1995 1996