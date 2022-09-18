Column: Historic football season reminds Nebraskans you could have it all and still end up fourth

Fifty years ago, the University of Nebraska football team was attempting to win an unprecedented third national championship in a row. I was a lowly red-shirt sophomore and my cousin, John Grandinetti, who was a huge sports fan, reminded me of the momentous possibility.

All I was concerned about was being in good enough shape to make it through two-a-day practice under our intense defensive coordinator line coach, Monte Kiffin. The older players told me how tough he was. Accordingly, I worked out hard to be in the best shape that I could be.

Nebraska won the national championship the two previous years, while winning 23 games in a row. They had the two best players in college football returning: Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Rodgers, and Outland Trophy winner Rich Glover. Slotback Rodgers was a threat to score anywhere on the field and, correspondingly, Hall of Fame Coach Bob Devaney and Offensive Coordinator Tom Osborne figured out ways to get him the ball. Our left-handed sophomore quarterback, David Humm, was one of the best in the country. In the center of the defensive line, middle guard Glover stuffed running plays to the excitement of Coach Kiffin.

The team was loaded with talent with several top draft choices on offense and defense. The possibility of winning a third national champion ship in a row was real.

Our first game was on the road against UCLA, who was led by sophomore quarterback Mark Harmon, son of “old 98” Heisman Trophy winner Tom Harmon. We knew Mark Harmon was a stud with great lineage, but we had no idea how he’d perform in the clutch. He responded and played a great game, which led the way to our upset on a last-second Efren Herrera field goal. Our team was an 18-point favorite, so it was a stunning defeat. Nebraska players and fans believed we were unbeatable.

After the game, it was clear that Harmon was the difference-maker. He kept our defense off balance and played a fantastic game. Interestingly, he was an Academic All-American and later became a TV celebrity who has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He was the star of “NCIS” for almost 20 years. He even married a star, Pam Dawber. They’ve been married over 30 years.

Even with the upset loss, members of the team were concocting ways we could still come back and win the national championship. During the next seven games, we played like a defending national championship, outscoring our opponents 348 to 24. We moved up in the ratings to No. 3 in the Associated Press.

We had another let down when we were tied by Iowa State on a last-minute touchdown. The Cyclones were 20-point underdogs but played a great game. Their quarterback, George Amundson, played like a pro and ended up being a No. 1 draft choice. We waxed the next three opponents then met up with Oklahoma. We were confident, but they squeezed out a 17-14 win with a late game field goal.

Despite having some big wins and great players, it finally settled in that we weren’t going to win a third national title. As consolation, we were selected to play against Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl. The Fighting Irish were led by Hall of Fame Coach Ara Parseghian. We won 40-6 in a blowout. It seemed like Johnny Rodgers scored every time he touched the ball. In the final AP poll, we were ranked No. 4. We came close to making history.

Fifty years later, and there still hasn’t been a team winning three championships in a row. To illustrate how difficult the task, we had the Heisman Trophy winner, the Outland Trophy winner, one of the greatest coaches of all time — Bob Devaney, plus, Tom Osborne was our offensive coordinator, a dozen future professional players, but we still couldn’t get it done.

Reflecting on the past made me realize one of the differences between the 1970 and 1971 teams and others is that they jogged onto the field with the attitude that “we’re Nebraska and we’re going to kick your butt” and they had the muscle, discipline and finesse to back it up.