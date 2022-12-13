Column: Husker football history shows winning championships is possible

How did the Nebraska Cornhuskers football team go from being one of the top programs in the country to one of the worst? The Huskers have been terrible these past six years. The Big Ten West is arguably one of the weakest divisions in college football and Nebraska has only won 16 conference games in six years.

From people on the streets to sportswriters, the public wants to know what happened to one of the winningest programs in all of college football? A brief history lesson is in order.

Bob Devaney became the head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers in 1962 and things began to change. He took a team that was 3-6-1 with seven prior losing seasons and went 9-2 and made a bowl game. Nebraska football fans were elated. The transformation was hard to believe. Only three winning seasons in two decades, and in Devaney’s first year, they were playing in a bowl game.

Over the next decade, the Huskers were a dominant force in college football. In fact, they won a share of the national championship in 1970, and the undefeated 1971 team is considered by many to be the greatest team in college football history. With Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Rodgers and Outland Trophy winner Rich Glover, they hammered unbeaten Alabama in the Orange Bowl to finish the season 13 and 0, adding another national championship to the program.

The 1972 fans were expecting a third national championship, which didn’t happen. I was a red shirt sophomore and traveled with the team to the Orange Bowl, where the team beat Notre Dame 40-6. Our record was 9-2-1, and we finished fourth in the AP poll. Close!

Devaney retired with an impressive 101-20-2 (.829) record in 11 seasons, with nine bowl appearances and two national championships. He turned the reins over to Tom Osborne, the offensive coordinator. Coach Osborne ended up being one of the best college football coaches of all time. He ran the option out of the I formation, wrecking opposing defenses and leaving opposing coaches lost for how to defend the multi-faceted speed offense.

In addition, Osborne emphasized strength, conditioning and nutritional programs. All the players were lean, mean, weightlifting machines. It was a factory.

During the winter, we went through conditioning drills that were designed to make players bigger, faster and stronger. Boyd Eppley, the strength coach, pushed weightlifting with the goal of every player being able to bench press 300 pounds. He created the “300 Club”, and players were recognized for their accomplishment. Making the 300 Club was a big deal. Osborne’s novel conditioning drills produced results. He retired in 1997 with a career record of 255-49-3 (836), 13 conference titles and three national titles. His 1995 national championship team is also considered to be one of the best in history.

Osborne turned the reins over to assistant coach and former player Frank Solich. He continued the success, going 58-19 in six seasons. His 58 wins were more than Devaney’s 53 and Osborne’s 55, but Athletic Director Steve Pederson fired him during the 2003 season. Despite his impressive overall record, Pederson felt, after a 7-7 and 9-3 season, that the program was in decline. Pederson told the public he let Solich go because other talented coaches were interested in the job. He talked about getting Steve Spurrier or Urban Meyer. But nothing came of it.

He eventually hired Oakland Raiders coach Bill Callahan who went 27-22 in four seasons. He was fired, and then Bo Pelini was hired. He had a good run over seven seasons, but he was fired too. Up next was Mike Riley for three seasons. After a 4-8 season, he was fired. Next, Scott Frost — thought to be a savior — had a tough time, never earning a bowl game. He was fired mid-season, and Mickey Joseph was elevated to interim head coach and went 2-6 with a big win over Iowa.

I think firing Solich was the mistake of all mistakes. He was family and knew Husker football inside out. I have no doubt he would have continued the program’s success. Only time will tell if Matt Rhule can bring back the old Husker glory days. He is certainly well-spoken and looks the part.

Go Huskers!